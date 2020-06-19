Travis Scott & daughter Stormi, 2, melt hearts with matching hair styles

19 June 2020, 15:55

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi get matching hair styles
Travis Scott and daughter Stormi get matching hair styles. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter got a matching hairstyle to her father, new Instagram pics reveal.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner managed to keep the birth of their daughter pretty quiet, but since Stormi was born two years ago she's been a regular feature on Instagram.

In Travis Scott's latest pictures on Insta, he's revealed that Stormi has a new hairstyle to match her father's famous look.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

Travis shared several pictures on his Instagram and in one picture where he's holding two-year-old daughter Stormi, her new hairstyle is on full show (see below).

Fans flocked to the comments to share some love for the matching look, with one fan writing, 'I love when Travis & Stormi have matching hair'.

According to reports, Travis and Kylie have been at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's ranch in Wyoming where they've been celebrating Ye's daughter North West's seventh birthday.

