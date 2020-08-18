Kylie Jenner responds after being accused of calling herself 'brown skinned girl'

Kylie Jenner responds after being accused of calling herself 'brown skinned girl'. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Kylie Skin entrepreneur has denied the rumours after a Photoshopped image circulated online.

Kylie Jenner has vehemently denied captioning one of her latest Instagram posts "brown skinned girl" after a false rumour spread online.

The Kylie cosmetics owner, 23, posted a series of selfies wearing a strappy, monochrome bodysuit and a long, curly ponytail cascading down her back with the caption "brown eyed girl" with a heart emoji.

Kylie Jenner has fiercely denied captioning her post "brown skinned girl". Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

However, a Photoshopped image of the caption reading "brown skinned girl" started doing the rounds online as people accused Jenner of altering the caption following backlash.

"Girl at this point I would just delete the post," wrote one user on her post. "You mean spray Tan girl. Guess the blackfishing has worked for your whole family," accused another.

On Monday night (Aug 17), Kylie took to Instagram to deny the rumours, stating her original caption was simply a heart emoji before she changed it to "brown eyed girl".

"Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from “brown eyed girl” to “brown skinned girl”. I never said this.." wrote Kylie. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

She wrote, "Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from “brown eyed girl” to “brown skinned girl”. I never said this.." with a screenshot of the fake caption.

She also shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment from a fan which read, "I saw the photo as soon as it was posted and it said “brown eyed” why do people need to make drama out of everything and invent lies."

Jenner revealed that her original caption was simply a heart emoji, which she later changed to "brown eyed girl". Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie also shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan defending her. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The caption Jenner was falsely accused of writing apparel to reference Beyonce's single 'Brown Skin Girl', taken from the album The Lion King: The Gift, which features her daughter Blue Ivy and singers Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

'Brown Skin Girl' is an uplifting song which celebrates dark-skinned women, and shines a light on empowering women of colour including Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong'o and Kelly Rowland.

Meanwhile, Jenner recently celebrated her 23rd birthday in Turks and Caicos with her family, including sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.