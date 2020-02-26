Kobe Bryant memorial souvenirs are already being sold on eBay for thousands of dollars

26 February 2020, 14:34 | Updated: 26 February 2020, 14:36

Gifts from the memorial honouring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being flogged online.
Gifts from the memorial honouring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are being flogged online. Picture: Getty

People have called the sellers "sickening" and "shameless" for flogging the items.

Souvenirs from the memorial of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna are already being flogged on eBay and fans have called the sellers "sickening".

Beyoncé changes triggering "crashing" lyric during Kobe Bryant memorial performance of 'XO'

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on 26 January, and were honoured on Monday (24 Feb) during a moving memorial service at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Around 20,000 mourners gathered at the venue to celebrate the life of the NBA legend and his daughter, a budding basketball star herself, including family, friends, celebrities and fans.

Many fans dressed in Kobe jerseys for the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at LA&squot;s Staples Center.
Many fans dressed in Kobe jerseys for the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at LA's Staples Center. Picture: Getty

Now, TMZ are reporting that just one day after the event, several people who attended the service are selling souvenir items from the memorial, including ticket stubs, program booklets, memorial pins and shirts.

And the items are selling for thousands of dollars - the average starting bid for the memorial bundles is around the $3,000, with customer being expected to shell out $5,000 to buy outright. An official Kobe shirt from the memorial sold for $2,025 after receiving 76 bids.

Many fans have been critical of the sellers, describing the selling of items from a memorial as "sickening" and "shameless". One user suggested attendees were doing so while the memorial was still ongoing.

Fans were able to register for tickets to the memorial service and were chosen by a random draw. If selected, they then had the option of purchasing tickets for either $24.02 or $224 each. All proceeds went to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

