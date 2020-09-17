Kim Kardashian labelled an “easy target” by thief from 2016 Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian labelled an “easy target” by thief from 2016 Paris robbery. Picture: Getty

A man who was involved with the 2016 Paris robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian, has revealed why she was an "easy target".

Kim Kardashian has been called an "easy target" by a man who participated in the tragic 2016 Paris robbery, where the star was held at gunpoint.

The 39-year-old social media sensation was deemed an easy person to rob as she allegedly gave the armed robbers all the information they needed, the man has revealed.

According to The Sun, Aomar Ait Khedache, the alleged mastermind behind the robbery, has detailed why Kim Kardashian was an "easy target".

He explained the reality TV star he kept revealing private details about her flashy possessions and providing details as to where they were.

The possessions included the 20 Carat, £3.5million engagement ring that she had received from her rapper husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian was robbed at this luxury apartment during Paris Fashion Week, back in 2016. Picture: Getty

The 64-year-old man claimed that the robbery – which took place in October 2016 – was an "internet giveaway" due to her online content.

"The jewels were shown on the internet, explaining that she did not wear fake jewels," Ait Khedache said in a report leaked to Les Echos newspapers.

Ait Khedache continued "the timing of her arrival in France" was posted, and that "you just needed to look at the internet to know everything".

The man, 64, is still awaiting trial for the robbery, amongst 10 other alleged gang members.

Khedache, who is always informally known as ‘Omar the Elder’, has confessed to his involvement in the robbery, however, he has denied that he was the leader.

On the night of the robbery, the gang were disguised as police officers.

The gang then proceeded to threaten the concierge of in a luxury apartment building close to the British Embassy in Paris called 'Hotel de Pourtalès'.

Kim's bodyguard went to a nightclub on the Champs-Elysées with her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner, when the robbers found the star alone.

The reality TV star was tied up and put in the hotel bathroom as the robbers selected pieces of her diamond jewellery.

Police studied CCTV footage, where Khedache was spotted getting out of a car near St Lazare station on the night.

The driver on the job was Khedache's then 29-year-old son, Harminy Ait Khedache. Khedache junior, now 33, has now been charged with being the getaway driver of the gang.

