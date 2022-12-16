Kendall Jenner roasted by fans over $7000 'scrotum' jacket

The jacket itself costs over $7000, and fans have been roasting Kendall over its look...

Model and reality star Kendall Jenner has been roasted by fans over wearing a jacket that many compared to a 'scrotum' in a recent Instagram picture.

Fans trolled the 27-year-old over the jacket which she wore on her current ski holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

The Loewe Padded Bomber Jacket retails for $7,750, to which fans commented under the picture numerous responses including "That coat is giving scrotum."

Kendall's jacket has been likened to a ballsack. Picture: Instagram

Another fan wrote under the picture, poking fun at the designer jacket, and likened it to "a ballsack."

"Ugliest jacket ever," another Instagram user wrote under the picture.

Another said, "Wow that jacket looks like a bin bag" to the Loewe jacket.

Kendall is currently on a Ski vacation. Picture: Instagram

Kendall's close friends and family clearly thought differently , "Kendall Nicole!!!! Can you be any cooler, prettier, sweeter, amazing?!?! Ugh I am obsessed with you,"

Jenner's model friend Gigi Hadid left a heart-eyed emoji and Justine Skye wrote, "my cute cute cuuuute friend."

Jenner is yet to respond to the hilarious roasting of her jacket...

