Kelly Rowland confirms she’s pregnant with second child

Kelly Rowland confirms she’s pregnant with second child. Picture: Getty

Singer Kelly Rowland reveals her adorable baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health magazine.

By Tiana Williams

Kelly Rowland has revealed that she is expecting her second child, with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.

The Destiny's Child singer, 39, made the announcement on the cover of Women’s Health’s latest issue, where she flaunts her baby bump in several adorable photos.

The "Coffee" singer revealed that she became pregnant soon after the pandemic lockdown began.

‘We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like, “Let’s see what happens”,’ she said.

At first, Kelly revealed that she was hesitant to make her pregnancy public, however she said she wanted to make people to think about the significance of life.

‘You still want to remind people that life is important' the star told the publication.

"And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me’.

The 39-year-old singer confirmed that she’s due to give birth later this year, however she kept the babies sex private

Kelly revealed that she’s had pregnancy cravings for chocolate and peanut butter. The star also reflected on her first trimester, revealing she felt an ‘overwhelming sense of exhaustion’.

During the interview, Kelly also opened up about raising Black children in today's climate.

Kelly went into depth and recalled the day George Floyd was tragically murdered during an arrest by white Minnesota police officers in May.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weastherpoon share a five year-old son, Titan. Picture: Instagram

‘I’d just put Titan to bed,’ she explained, adding: ‘I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.’

Prior to falling pregnant this year, last year Kelly stated the timing wasn’t right to have a second child, despite Titan and Tim wanting another addition to the family.

Kelly's five-year-old son Titan will have a little brother or sister to play with in the near future.

Congratulations to Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon.