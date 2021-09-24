Kash Doll announces she's pregnant with first child

The rapstress has revealed she is pregnant with her first child. The star shares sweet photos of her maternity photoshoot.

Kash Doll has revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. The Detriot rapstress announced the news on Instagram, surprising her fans.

On Thursday (Sept 23) the 'For Everybody' rapstress showed off her baby bump in a series of maternity photos.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared gorgeous photos of herself posing nude with a sheer nude cloth covering her intimate bits.

She also shared a black and white version and more photos of herself from a further angle, showing off her full body shots.

The star captioned the photo: "“The Lord just keep on blessing me!” the mom-to-be wrote in her caption.

“Look it’s a baby in there 😍 and today it’s the bmf premiere 😬 I’m so overwhelmed with joy.”

Kash Doll's celebrity friends, family and friends rushed to the comment section to wish the star congratulations.

Cardi B wrote: “Congrats @kashdoll you look so beautiful” on Twitter. Other celebrities such as Reginae Carter, Tamar Braxton, Ashanti, Lil' Mo and more left more congratulatory messaged in her comment section.

Kash Doll holds her pregnancy baby bump while posing for a photo at the BMF world premiere screening. Picture: Getty

While many fans are celebrating her pregnancy, fans also are speculating whether her child's father is Tracy T, as he was the last man the rapper was seen dating.

One fan tweeted: “TracyT & KashDoll baby gon be so cute. Congrats to them”, another added: "I’m really feeling some type of way about Kash Doll being pregnant by Tracy T fine ass".

However, the star has not clarified who her child's father is.

Kash Doll Carrying Tracy T Child🧏🏾‍♀️

I Ain’t Mad But I’m Damn😍😍 — Tall Dark Horse (@Arlinesangel) September 24, 2021

In August, Kash Doll dropped her latest single “Single & Happy” with Wale and Eric Bellinger, while working on her album.

She also has a recurring role on 50 Cent’s new Starz series “Black Mafia Family”.

Congratulations to Kash Doll on her first child.