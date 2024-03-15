Kali Uchis and Don Toliver share adorable pictures after welcoming first baby together

By Anna Suffolk

The musicians have welcomed their first baby together!

Kali Uchis and boyfriend Don Toliver have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, together.

The pair posted the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram this week, and the first-time parents looked in awe of their new bundle of joy.

In the joint post, the singer and rapper shared the news of their baby boy: "You are everything we could have hoped for & more."

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis have welcomed their first child together. . Picture: Getty

In the caption for Kali and Don's post, the pair wrote: "Thank you God for our beautiful healthy baby boy, & thank you all for the Good energy along the way."

"May our home & your homes forever be blessed with peace, happiness & health," they wrote to accompany the video which showed various scenes from their son's birth and early days.

The couple have not shared their baby boy's name or date of birth as of yet.

Kali shared a few pictures of her early days as a mother. Picture: Instagram

Many of Kali and Don's celeb pals congratulated them on the arrival of their baby, with recent mother Halle Bailey writing "congratulations beautiful!!!!"

Popstar Katy Perry wrote: "God bless you guys" following the arrival of their baby boy.

Kali Uchis and Don Toliver were first romantically linked in 2021, and shared the news of their pregnancy earlier this year.