Kali Uchis & Don Toliver reveal they’re expecting their first child together in sweet video announcement

Kali Uchis reveals pregnancy with Don Toliver

Singer Kali Uchis and rapper Don Toliver have revealed they are expecting their first child together!

Kali Uchis has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fellow musician Don Toliver in an adorable Instagram post.

The 29-year-old 'telapatia' singer has been romantically linked with rapper Don Toliver since 2021, and shared a 30-second video montage of the pair rubbing her belly and attending scans.

"Starting our family," the singer said in the caption of the video, which was published the same day her album, Orquídeas, was released.

Don Toliver and Kali Uchis pictured at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

She continued: "Don't take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can't wait to share our life with you."

Uchis always shared the post to her Instagram story, with another message: "The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat."

"Since then, our new little family has already taught me a love I've never known," she continued. "To a lifetime of more greatest moments."

Kali and Don pictured at 2023 Coachella. Picture: Getty

Many celebs took to the comment section to congratulate the musicians on the pregnancy, with SZA saying: "CONGRATULATIONS YALLLLL!!! Most Angelic lighthearted pretty baby otwww."

Halle Bailey, who has also recently welcomed a baby boy with DDG, commented: "yayy!!!!! congratulations beautiful!!!!!"

Kali & Don Toliver have been dating since 2021, as Don revealed in an interview: "We’re not crazy public or nothing like that," he told W Magazine.