Jonathan Majors' lawyers respond after actor is arrested for assault

The Creed actor's lawyer has insisted that the actor is 'completely innocent'.

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has responded after the actor was arrested for assaulting a woman in a domestic dispute.

The New York Police Department accused the Creed actor of assault, and was taken into custody before being released.

His lawyer Priya Chaudhry has since addressed the allegations against the star, and has called Majors "completely innocent" in a statement defending him.

The woman alleged that Majors had struck her in the face with his hand. Picture: Getty

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," the statement read from lawyer Chaudhry.

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to The Independent.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested on Saturday, March 25 in New York and was charged with strangulation, assault and harassment on a woman presumed to be his girlfriend.

Actor Jonathan Majors has put out a statement regarding domestic dispute charges. pic.twitter.com/GWPXm45I3v — Astrid Martinez (@astridtv1) March 26, 2023

Majors' lawyer continued in the statement: "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon," they concluded.

The 33-year-old actor recently starred in Creed III alongside Michael B. Jordan, and has also recently appeared in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania alongside Paul Rudd.