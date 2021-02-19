JLS spark confusion after ‘dropping drill track'

JLS spark confusion after ‘dropping drill track'. Picture: Getty/Spotify

Fans were shocked when a UK Drill track was uploaded by JLS' Spotify account.

JLS quickly became a trending topic on social media after rumours spread that the pop group had released a UK Drill track.

On Thursday night (Feb 18), fans were shocked after the JLS Spotify account had uploaded a song titled 'Time' - and it wasn't what they expected to hear.

While many thought the group had surprised their fans with a new release, they were taken aback after being met with a grungy beat with sharp hi-hat sounds and a UK Drill bpm and tempo.

JLS is a pop boy band who became runners-up on the talent show X-Factor in 2008. Picture: Getty

Around this time last year, JLS announced they were reuniting for the first time since their split seven years ago.

The boyband also had a tour planned for November and December 2020. However, they were forced to reschedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group also revealed that they were recording new music ahead of the tour during an interview with The Sun.

So, it wasn't far-fetched for fans to expect new music from the group. But the confusion began when the track was Drill-sounding and featured unknown rapper's voices spitting lyrics.

JLS are most known for their hit singles "Beat Again" and "Everybody in Love". Picture: Getty

While some fans thought it was JLS on the track, as it was uploaded on their Spotify account – other fans pointed out the rappers voices weren't those of Aston Merrygold, Marvin Humes, JB Gill or Oritse Williams.

It is believed that their Spotify account was hacked, or the song was mistakenly put in the wrong category.

Twitter blew up with reactions to the song, with one fan writing, "Of everything to happen in 2020-2021... JLS making drill music is the most unpredictable thing I’ve ever seen".

Another user on Twitter wrote "There is no way I’ve just heard a drill song released by JLS in 2021. Their Spotify has been hacked I’m not buying it".

See other fan reactions to JLS' drill song below.

