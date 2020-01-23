UK Drill: Should the rap genre change its name?

Should UK Drill change its name? Picture: Capital XTRA

After American rappers began using the UK Drill sound, people have been debating whether the genre should change the name.

Pop Smoke's song 'Welcome To The Party' sparked a social media debate in the UK that still hasn't died down since it's April 2019 release - should UK Drill change its name?

Regularly attributed to rapper Chief Keef, the Drill genre was born in Chicago in the early 2010s, with UK Drill emerging several years after the foundations of the American version around 2012.

However, the UK Drill sound and the U.S Drill sound have little similarities and with artists around the world beginning to adopt the UK Drill sound, it's starting to lead to confusion for those less clued up on the rap genres.

With the generally fast-paced, hard-hitting beats led by melodic basslines UK Drill finds established producers such as Ghosty, M1 On The Beat and MK The Plug using, the British sound is a world away from the slower, more measured Drill Rap from the across the Atlantic.

Drake's recent UK Drill-inspired song 'War' saw the debate rage on once more after the original conversation sparked following 'Welcome To The Party' rapper Pop Smoke's emergence using the UK sound, so should there be a name change for the genre?

In the early days of the UK Grime scene there were famously constant name changes, with potential names such as Sublow, Eski and 2-Step pushed to the side in favour of the name we all know and love - Grime.

UK Drill artists such as M24, Digga D and V9 don't have flows which resemble anything like American Drill rappers such as Lil Durk or Chief Keef, so it's understandable that people are unsure about where the 'Drill' connection even comes in.

The early UK Drill scene, where artists like 67 would spit over slower, dark and raspy beats which resembled the American scene much more closely but still maintained a British feel, has changed so much over the years that the current sound of UK Drill feels a world away.

Would it even be possible to change the name of UK Drill now or is it now too cemented into the culture to change?

Check out what some people have been saying on Twitter below and then let us know your thoughts on Twitter...

It should’ve had its own name but the uk scene got influenced by the Chicago drill movement so I understand why they just called it UK Drill but our sound is way better — T 🦾 B (@TJ_Bass316) October 14, 2019

UK drill officially started in 2016, the drill music we did before that from 2012-2015 with 150, 67 and 410 were just copying chiraq — fuck this (@fukdistwi) July 28, 2018

Chicago’s the OG of drill and is the best at it, what you mean I’m still is better. Uk drill imitates Chicago drill style. It’s not bad but it’s not the best. At least in my opinion — bxbycola💞 (@Crackbaby_hero) January 5, 2020

@httpEra404 said it time ago but UK Drill should have a different name. It sounds nothing like the US counterpart. — Captain A (@Afo_B) December 4, 2019

American drill is shit compared to UK drill. Listen to no censor and dead by zone 2 and you will see why — John (@John67269073) January 5, 2020

