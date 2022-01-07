Jim Jones fans react after he reveals mother taught him how to French kiss

7 January 2022, 14:46 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 14:50

Appearing on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, the We Fly High rapper claims 'his mum taught him how to tongue-kiss when he was younger, by kissing him with her mouth

Jim Jones had Twitter in a frenzy last night when a clip started circulating of him claiming that his mother taught him how to tongue kiss by kissing him in the mouth.

50 Cent reacts to Tekashi 6ix9ine release news with Jim Jones "informant" claims

Guest appearing on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, he stated "My mom taught me how to kiss when I was younger. There wasn't no instructions, she showed me with her mouth."

The Harlem rapper continued adding: "She showed me her tongue-kiss when I was younger. My mom was seventeen when she had me, she was a baby".

"Look at all the babies that's having babies now and look how they act with their babies, it's like they have a little sister or brother more than they have a child."

After the clip went viral, Jones double-downed on his words in a IG live, backtracking his statement saying: "For the record, I love my mama more than anything in the world and for the record, it was a joke".

"Let's get it clear, that's weak what y'all trying to project. Knock it off enjoy the laugh stop takin life so serious. The media loves to take something so simple and tune into a head line smh lol" he continues.

"Stop it, My child hood was better than yours and I was raised to b a respectful young man by nothing but queens But carry on don’t forget to stream We set the trends Thank you for all the support."

Fans on Twitter reacted to the initial clip in complete disgust, with some bringing up the topic of sexual abuse amongst men.

One fan wrote: "I’ve heard so many men recall stories similar to Jim Jones of sexual abuse and grooming without even realizing that this is not normal and they are in fact victims".

Another one commented: "We need to have more of these conversations with our young men. I'm actually heartbroken for Jim Jones".

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

