Jason Derulo punches man who called him Usher during Las Vegas fight

5 January 2022, 11:55 | Updated: 5 January 2022, 15:42

Jason Derulo punches man who called him Usher during Las Vegas fight
Jason Derulo punches man who called him Usher during Las Vegas fight. Picture: Getty/TMZ

The popstar was taken away in handcuffs, however he has not been apprehended or charged in connection with the attack, as the victims have declined to press charges

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jason Derulo was involved in the attacking two of men last night at a Las Vegas hotel after the troll verbally attacked him whilst mistaking him for R&B singer Usher yelling: "Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!"

Did Jason Derulo break up with Jena Frumes?

In the video clip obtained by TMZ, Jason is seen walking away from an escalator with his entourage when a man can be heard shouting at him.

This upset Jason who instantly reacted by running towards the man, punched him right in the face, sending them both to the floor.

Jason can then be seen running towards a second guy who he punches in the face, resulting in them both falling onto the group and a scuffle continuing to break out.

Las Vegas police was called and Jason was seen being taken away from ARIA hotel in handcuffs, with the establishment making a trespass order against him.

According to the police, the singer has not been arrested or charged over the attack, as the victims have chosen not to press charges against him.

Jason Derulo at the JBL True Summer event
Jason Derulo at the JBL True Summer event. Picture: Getty

It's also being reported that the injuries inflicted didn't require any hospital treatment, despite the two unidentified guys appearing to have left the scene with some blood and facial wounds.

Jason Derulo has not commented or made a statement since the incident.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Tristan Thomspon's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols? Age, Instagram & more

Who is Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols? Age, Instagram & more
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after 'flirting' with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus on Instagram after 'flirting' with Pete Davidson
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols breaks silence after paternity result

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols breaks silence after paternity result
Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

Are Kehlani and 070 Shake dating? Fans spark relationship rumours

Trending

Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 'Breezy': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Chris Brown

George Floyd 4-year-old niece 'on the mend' after being shot at Houston home

George Floyd's 4-year-old niece 'on the mend' after being shot at Houston home
Janet Jackson's felt ‘guilty by association’ over Michael Jackson allegations

Janet Jackson felt ‘guilty by association’ over Michael Jackson allegations
The Weeknd new album Dawn FM: tracklist, features, release date and more

The Weeknd new album Dawn FM: tracklist, features, release date and more

The Weeknd

Trey Songz accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz accused of rape by basketball player Dylan Gonzalez

Trey Songz