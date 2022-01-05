Jason Derulo punches man who called him Usher during Las Vegas fight

Jason Derulo punches man who called him Usher during Las Vegas fight. Picture: Getty/TMZ

The popstar was taken away in handcuffs, however he has not been apprehended or charged in connection with the attack, as the victims have declined to press charges

Jason Derulo was involved in the attacking two of men last night at a Las Vegas hotel after the troll verbally attacked him whilst mistaking him for R&B singer Usher yelling: "Hey, Usher! F*** you, bitch!!!"

In the video clip obtained by TMZ, Jason is seen walking away from an escalator with his entourage when a man can be heard shouting at him.

This upset Jason who instantly reacted by running towards the man, punched him right in the face, sending them both to the floor.

“You wanna fight I wanna tussle” Jason Derulo fights 2 dudes who mistook him for Usher pic.twitter.com/H3Ehf2ZS00 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 4, 2022

Jason can then be seen running towards a second guy who he punches in the face, resulting in them both falling onto the group and a scuffle continuing to break out.

Las Vegas police was called and Jason was seen being taken away from ARIA hotel in handcuffs, with the establishment making a trespass order against him.

According to the police, the singer has not been arrested or charged over the attack, as the victims have chosen not to press charges against him.

Jason Derulo at the JBL True Summer event. Picture: Getty

It's also being reported that the injuries inflicted didn't require any hospital treatment, despite the two unidentified guys appearing to have left the scene with some blood and facial wounds.

Jason Derulo has not commented or made a statement since the incident.

