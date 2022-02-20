Jamal Edwards dead aged 31: Celebrities and supporters pay tribute to SB.TV founder

SB.TV founder Jamal Edwards dead at age 31. Picture: Getty

Celebrities and supporters have paid tribute to late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards after reports confirm he died aged 31.

Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. The legendary UK music pioneer has been commemorated online with many celebrities and fans paying tribute to him.

Edwards, 31, was the founder of SBTV – an online UK music platform on YouTube, which saw major success and helped kickstart careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and many more.

Jamal Edwards was a music entrepreneur, director, author, DJ and designer. Picture: Getty

Celebrities, supporters and loved ones of the YouTube star and author – who was awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours list in 2014 for his work in music and his business.

The Luton-born star was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

Edwards also became an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, which is a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, assisting young people in setting up their own companies.

West London rapper, AJ Tracey, was one of the first to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, tweeting: "RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status".

Birmingham rapper Jaykae also payed tribute on Twitter, writing: "I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much!

Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya."

Jamal Edwards was awarded an Member of the British Empire (MBE) by the Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on March 26, 2015 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Krept, of Krept & Konan, took to Instagram with a tribute post, sharing a photo of Edwards, and a screenshot of the duo's SB.TV freestyle.

Krept wrote: "The first person to ever give us our first opportunity to any established platform was Jamal. He was the first to believe and he is a major reason we are where we are today.

I cannot believe this news im heart broken and im sending love and prayers to all of Jamals friends and family. Rest in perfect peace my brother. Thankyou for everything and your contribution to British music. Forever a legend"

One fan wrote: "A pioneer in taking Black British music and culture digital via SBTV.

Thank you for being the helm of visual content and a home for artists that didn’t feel seen in the mainstream. The impact is felt and will be for generations to come. An eternal talent. RIP Jamal Edwards."

One of the first people to really help me navigate through music, giving so many like myself a platform to sing and be true to themselves. He will remain a legend in all our books. RIP Jamal Edwards 💔🕊 — Amira (@miraa_may) February 20, 2022

I’m in tears. So heartbreaking to hear the news of Jamal Edwards 💔💔💔 prayers to his family and loved ones nothing makes sense anymore 😞🙏🏾 @SBTVonline — #CARMEN 💜💔 (@LadyLeshurr) February 20, 2022

This can’t be true!!!!! Jamal Edwards you were the kindest person, always smiling, lifting up others & you’ve hands down been an inspiration to us all. This is devastating 💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Kamille (@KamilleXX) February 20, 2022

1/2 Today I was on set when I found out the tragic news that my good friend Jamal Edwards had passed away and I’m honestly heartbroken. Jamal was one of the nicest, most down to earth and humble men I’ve met in this industry. He always gave me time even when no one else would. pic.twitter.com/0ILKrIXtxH — Adam Deacon (@realadamdeacon) February 20, 2022

Jamal Edwards, one of the most generous people I have ever met. Someone who loved music and truly believed in all the joy it brings. Going above and beyond to connect people and bring ideas to life. You have shaped culture and changed the lives of others - never to be forgotten. — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) February 20, 2022

Rest in Peace, Jamal Edwards.



To think how many dreams were fulfilled and how much potential was discovered because of your platform and work.



What an incredible legacy; thank you 🙏🏽 — Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) February 20, 2022

I used to talk to this 15 y/o kid on MSN & we compared notes on cameras in my early Despacam days.



That kid went on to become a giant by the name of Jamal Edwards. He left the door open & 1000s of us ran through it.



Thank you so much Jamal 🕊❤️.



An unquantifiable impact pic.twitter.com/VvBliln05J — Despa Robinson (@DespaRobinson) February 20, 2022

Jamal Edwards attended the Brit Awards earlier this month and DJ at a gig in north London on Saturday night.

R.I.P Jamal Edwards