Jamal Edwards dead aged 31: Celebrities and supporters pay tribute to SB.TV founder

20 February 2022, 23:10

Picture: Getty

Celebrities and supporters have paid tribute to late music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards after reports confirm he died aged 31.

Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. The legendary UK music pioneer has been commemorated online with many celebrities and fans paying tribute to him.

Edwards, 31, was the founder of SBTV – an online UK music platform on YouTube, which saw major success and helped kickstart careers of artists like Dave, Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and many more.

Picture: Getty

Celebrities, supporters and loved ones of the YouTube star and author – who was awarded an MBE in the New Years Honours list in 2014 for his work in music and his business.

The Luton-born star was appointed an MBE for services to music in 2014.

Edwards also became an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, which is a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, assisting young people in setting up their own companies.

West London rapper, AJ Tracey, was one of the first to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, tweeting: "RIP Jamal Edwards, west London legend status".

Birmingham rapper Jaykae also payed tribute on Twitter, writing: "I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much!

Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya."

Picture: Getty

Krept, of Krept & Konan, took to Instagram with a tribute post, sharing a photo of Edwards, and a screenshot of the duo's SB.TV freestyle.

Krept wrote: "The first person to ever give us our first opportunity to any established platform was Jamal. He was the first to believe and he is a major reason we are where we are today.

I cannot believe this news im heart broken and im sending love and prayers to all of Jamals friends and family. Rest in perfect peace my brother. Thankyou for everything and your contribution to British music. Forever a legend"

One fan wrote: "A pioneer in taking Black British music and culture digital via SBTV.

Thank you for being the helm of visual content and a home for artists that didn’t feel seen in the mainstream. The impact is felt and will be for generations to come. An eternal talent. RIP Jamal Edwards."

See more celebrity and fan tributes below.

Jamal Edwards attended the Brit Awards earlier this month and DJ at a gig in north London on Saturday night.

R.I.P Jamal Edwards

