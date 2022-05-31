Is Lil Durk Muslim? New tattoo of religious declaration sparks controversy

The rapper's 'Allahu Akbar' tattoo has sparked controversy as many fans claim it is 'haram' and goes against the Muslim religion.

Lil Durk has debuted several new tattoos in new photos and clips on Instagram. The 29-year-old rapper has no fear of ink, almost having his whole body covered in tattoos.

While many fans admired his new set of tattoos, others questioned them. One in particular that caused a stir on social media, was Durk's tattoo of a powerful Muslim declaration on his legs.

But, is Lil Durk Muslim? Here's everything we know about the rapper and his religion...

Lil Durk is an American rapper and singer from Englewood, Chicago, Illinois. Picture: Getty

Is Lil Durk muslim? In April 2020, Lil Durk declared he was a Muslim in one of his songs titled "Viral Moment". The rappers lyrics reveal that he has changed his life and has become Muslim. "I changed my life, I'm Muslim" Durk raps. In a 2021 track he features on by Drake and Giveon, titled "In the Bible", Durk raps "I'm Muslim / I go by Quran". In the music video for his 2020 song "Street Prayer" is also seen wearing a kufi and thobe, and observes the Islamic prayer. What are fans saying about Lil Durk's tattoos? Confusion around Lil Durk's religion was sparked by a recent tattoo he got on the front of his legs. The rapper paid tribute to his close collaborator and late friend King Von, aswell as his late brother DThang. However, one tattoo that stood out to fans was the powerful religious declaration 'Allahu Akbar' – a phrase meaning ‘God is most great’, which is used by Muslims in prayers and as a general declaration of faith or thanksgiving. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DURKIOOO (@lildurk) After fans came across his tattoo, some fans learned the rapper is in fact, Muslim. One fan commented underneath his Instagram post, writing: "tattoo’s cold" while another joked: "His whole body finna itch during healing process". Fans have claimed Lil Durk's tattoos go against the Muslim religion. Picture: Instagram However, some fans claim Durk getting the tattoo is against the Muslim religion and have said it's 'haram'. One fan wrote: "Durk you know you dead wrong for the allahu akbar tatt" while another added " Muslims not suppose have tattoos and tatting ya self up in Islam words don’t make you Muslim but go off". A third user wrote: "Wait until he finds out it’s super haram to get allah tatted", while a fourth added: "U rlly getting الله tatted? Damn bro". See other reactions below. Fans react to Lil Durk's religious tattoos. Picture: Instagram Some fans claimed Durk's tattoos are blasphemous - sacrilegious against God or sacred things; profane. Picture: Instagram Some fans defended Lil Durk, claiming that nobody should judge Durk for how he interprets religion.

Durk also got a skull all over his back. He also got a tattoo of a rat crossed out that reads “No snitches allowed.”

According to his tattoo artist, Gangatattoo, his whole back session took 8 hours to complete.

The new tattoos come not long after Durk showed off a piece depicting his fiancée India Royale.