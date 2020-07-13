Is Kylie Jenner's new boyfriend Jordyn Wood’s ex?

13 July 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 13 July 2020, 11:20

Kylie Jenner is being accused of dating her former best friends ex-boyfriend
Kylie Jenner is being accused of dating her former best friend's ex-boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her former best friend Jordyn Woods famously fell out over Khloe Kardashian - but is Travis Scott’s ex now dating Fai Khadra?

Kylie Jenner has left her millions of followers and fans convinced she’s dating her former best friend Jordyn Woods ex-boyfriend.

Holidaying in Utah following the coronavirus lockdown, Stormi’s mum and Travis Scott’s ex has been uploading photos to Instagram of her with Fai Khadra - Jordyn’s former flame.

It’s not been confirmed whether the pair are actually dating, however, one particular snap, which was uploaded to Kylie’s Instagram stories, had plenty of her 185 million followers convinced they were an official couple.

Kylie Jenner fans convinced cryptic post is about wanting Travis Scott back

Standing side by side, both Kylie and Fai, wore matching black outfits and looked very close leaving anyone that saw the photo, questioning if they were dating or not.

Kendall Jenner is also best friends with Fai Khadra
Kendall Jenner is also best friends with Fai Khadra. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

However, some fans are wondering if these photos are simply to get back at her former bestie Jordyn, who she fell out with after it emerged she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn and Fai were reportedly in a relationship for a year but it was never confirmed.

Fai, who is a musician and model, has always been close to the Kardashian family as he’s also one of Kendall Jenner’s best friends, who was also on the trip.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sued over "trade secret" suspicions

And while these relationship rumours unfold, some fans are convinced Kylie’s mind is actually on her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott as she captioned a photo: “Only thing missing is you.”

View this post on Instagram

only thing missing is you

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Fans soon picked up on the cryptic caption and many thought it was about Travis, 28. One wrote, "she’s talking to @travisscott in her caption."

"@Travisscott ya heard?" wrote another, while many took to tagging the 'SICKO MODE' rapper in the comments.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Keke Palmer responds after August Alsina claims he "curved" her

Keke Palmer addresses August Alsina's claims he ‘curved’ her during Jada affair
50 Cent trolls Will Smith after Jada Pinkett confirms relationship with August Alsina

50 Cent savagely roasts Will Smith after Jada Pinkett-Smith confirms affair

50 Cent

YouTube star Nicole Thea, 24, tragically dies with unborn son Reign

Nicole Thea: Pregnant YouTube influencer, 24, dies with unborn son Reign
Crystal Palace footballer Wilfried Zaha exposes racist messages from Instagram user

Police arrest 12-year-old boy for sending Wilfried Zaha racist messages

Trending

Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru on Wednesday

Naya Rivera's family & ex Ryan Dorsey join ongoing search for missing Glee star
A list of Black-owned businesses all across the U.K!

Black owned businesses in the UK: Food, beauty, finance, books and more
Eminem has slammed people refusing to wear masks with new song lyrics

Eminem throws shade at people refusing to wear masks in new song

Eminem

Five suspects arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's fatal shooting

Pop Smoke death: Five suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting
Michael B. Jordan dropped a flirty message on Megan Thee Stallion's twerking video.

Michael B. Jordan drops thirsty message on Megan Thee Stallion twerking video