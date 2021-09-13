The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more

13 September 2021, 17:06

The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more
The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more. Picture: Getty

Here's everything we know about how to watch The Met Gala 2021.

The Met Gala is back this year! The biggest night in fashion is taking place in September instead of the usual first Monday in May. 

What happens at the Met Gala? The 2021 event explained

The 2021 Met Gala will be held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. The prestigious event will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET.

It comes as a return after last year's event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015.
Rihanna at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015. Picture: Getty

This year, the Met Gala will be split into two parts, with the first event taking place on Monday, and the second to take place on May 1, 2022.

According to Vogue, the second event is expected to take place on the first Monday of the month, as is tradition

Although those not on the guest list can't see inside the Met Gala, people will be able to tune in and watch the red carpet from home.

  1. How can I watch the met gala red carpet?

    On E!

    E! will have E! News' "Nightly Pop" cohost Nina Parker, "Queer Eye's" Karamo Brown, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, journalist Phillip Picardi, stylist June Ambrose, and TV host Naz Perez.

    It will start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. There will be interviews with celebrities and there will be updates on the star-studded guest list.  

    On Vogue Livestream

    Vogue has revealed that it will have an official livestream of the red-carpet event. Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer will be hosting and interviewing celebrity attendees as they arrive on the red carpet.

    Vogue's livestream will also be available on its Twitter account. This will be available to watch in the U.K also.

    The magazine's overage will start from 5.30 p.m. EST (10.30 p.m. BST).

