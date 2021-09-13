The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more

Here's everything we know about how to watch The Met Gala 2021.

The Met Gala is back this year! The biggest night in fashion is taking place in September instead of the usual first Monday in May.

The 2021 Met Gala will be held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, September 13. The prestigious event will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET.

It comes as a return after last year's event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rihanna at the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2015. Picture: Getty

This year, the Met Gala will be split into two parts, with the first event taking place on Monday, and the second to take place on May 1, 2022.

According to Vogue, the second event is expected to take place on the first Monday of the month, as is tradition

Although those not on the guest list can't see inside the Met Gala, people will be able to tune in and watch the red carpet from home.