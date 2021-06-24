Harry & Meghan Escaping the Palace: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

24 June 2021, 17:08

Harry & Meghan Escaping the Palace: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more. Picture: Getty/Lifetime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be depicted on screen, as a film will tell their stories since they stepped back from Royal duties. Here's everything we know so far...

Lifetime has produced a film that will document the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they step back from Royal duties.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Oprah interview: the funniest memes

The film titled 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' features actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton to portray the Sussexes.

Here's what we know about the film so far..

  1. When is 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' coming out?

    The movie will be a dramatisation of "the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie," the synopsis reads, per TVLine.

    "The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms."

    Actors Jordan Dean (Prince Harry) and Sydney Morton (Meghan Markle) portray the couple.
    Actors Jordan Dean (Prince Harry) and Sydney Morton (Meghan Markle) portray the couple. Picture: Lifetime

    Escaping the Palace will portray both Harry and Meghan's struggles of being in the royal family.

    It will cover the pressure of being under scrutiny in the media, also in relation to Harry's trauma of the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

    But it's not all dark and deep, the trailer also features tender moments with baby Archie. It also shows Meghan being pregnant with baby LilI.

    The movie will depict Harry and Meghan giving up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.
    The movie will depict Harry and Meghan giving up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms. Picture: Lifetime

    So far, no official release date has been confirmed but it is understood that the production will be aired later this year in Autumn.

  2. What is the trailer for 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace'?

    In the trailer, the trailer begins with Harry telling his wife: "I see you literally being hounded to death, and I'm powerless to stop it."

    His remarks cut between images of the pair as they sit down with Oprah Winfrey, look after baby Archie alongside scenes filmed in what appears to be the palace.

    Meghan then declares: "I am the person who is strong and gets things right."

    At another point, Harry wakes up in a cold sweat as he worries about Meghan Markle before later tenderly kissing his wife.The brief clip also features a poignant message emblazoned across the screen that reads: 'Not all fairy tales have the perfect ending'.

  3. How can I watch Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace?

    The movie will be available to watch on Lifetime when it is released.

    This article will be updated with additional information as and when it's released.

