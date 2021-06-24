Harry & Meghan Escaping the Palace: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more

Harry & Meghan Escaping the Palace: Release date, trailer, how to watch & more. Picture: Getty/Lifetime

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be depicted on screen, as a film will tell their stories since they stepped back from Royal duties. Here's everything we know so far...

Lifetime has produced a film that will document the story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they step back from Royal duties.

The film titled 'Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace' features actors Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton to portray the Sussexes.

Here's what we know about the film so far..