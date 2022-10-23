GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Red Carpet Pictures

23 October 2022, 19:06

GRM Daily Red Carpet 2022
GRM Daily Red Carpet 2022. Picture: Getty Images

See what the stars wore on GRM Daily Rated Awards red carpet 2022.

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back and the UK's biggest rap and R&B stars have arrived in full force on the red carpet.

Streaming on E4 this Tuesday 25th October at 10pm, the UK's finest talent have stepped out and walked the GRM Daily red carpet.

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

Here is a rundown of the celebs and musicians that are here at the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022.

  1. ArrDee

    Brighton-based rapper ArrDee has just come back to Blighty after a worldwide tour, and has made sure to drop in at the GRM Daily Rated Awards.

    The 20-year-old rapper kept it cool in a turtle neck and jacket combo, and finished off the look with a cool pair of shades.

    Arrdee at the GRM Awards.
    Arrdee at the GRM Awards. Picture: Getty Images

  2. FLO

    Up and coming British R&B band FLO took to the red carpet in black cutout gowns.

    The trio are nominated for Female Artist of the year and have had a smashing 2022 thanks to their breakout hit 'Cardboard Box'.

    FLO attend the GRM Daily Rated awards.
    FLO attend the GRM Daily Rated awards. Picture: Getty Images

  3. Ms Banks

    British babe Ms Banks looked sensational on the carpet, wearing a beautiful grey floor-length gown paired with waist-reaching hair.

    The rapper is looking to scoop up the award for Female Artist of the Year and we can't wait to see who wins!

    Ms Banks at the GRM Rated Daily Awards.
    Ms Banks at the GRM Rated Daily Awards. Picture: Getty Images

  4. Ivorian Doll

    Rapper Ivorian Doll caused all heads to turn in her direction as she graced the carpet wearing a stunning red caged number with a daring split.

    The 'Rumours' musician matched the bright-red dress with a subtle smokey eye and waist-long hair.

    The 24-year-old rapper is nominated for Female Artist Of The Year and we are eagerly anticipating to see who will scoop up the gong.

    Ivorian Doll attends the Rated Awards 2022.
    Ivorian Doll attends the Rated Awards 2022. Picture: Getty Images

  5. Mahalia

    R&B songstress Mahalia stepped out at the awards wearing a longline blazer dress.

    The 'Simmer' singer is nominated for Female Artist of the year, and all eyes are on Mahalia to see if she scoops up the gong.

    Mahalia at the GRM Daily Rated Awards.
    Mahalia at the GRM Daily Rated Awards. Picture: Getty Images

  6. Munya Chawawa

    Resident funny-man Munya stepped out on the carpet wearing a dazzling velvet suit.

    The 29-year-old comedian is nominated for the Personality Of The Year award and it is only a matter of time until we see who scoops up the award.

    Munya Chawawa
    Munya Chawawa. Picture: Getty Images

  7. M Huncho

    Rapper M Huncho took to the red carpet wearing an all-black ensemble and his signature black ski-mask.

    The rapper is nominated for three awards- Video, Male Artist and Album of the Year, so if he picks up these gongs, it will be a great night for Huncho.

    M Huncho at the GRM Rated Awards.
    M Huncho at the GRM Rated Awards. Picture: Getty Images

  8. Kojey Radical

    Musician Kojey Radical kept it fresh on the red carpet with a plaid suit alongside the accents of a peach bag and bright-blue beret.

    The rapper is nominated for Album of the Year thanks to his hit record 'Reason to Smile'.

    Kojey Radical at the GRM Rated Awards.
    Kojey Radical at the GRM Rated Awards. Picture: Getty Images

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake mocked over new selfie for 'posing like a 16-year-old girl'

Drake

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Kanye West

Cardi B hit with $5 million lawsuit after accusations of 'raunchy' and 'disgusting' mixtape cover art

Cardi B hit with $5 million lawsuit after accusations of 'raunchy' and 'disgusting' mixtape cover art

Cardi B

Khloe Kardashian hints at boob job after comparing cleavage to sisters

Khloe Kardashian hints at boob job after comparing cleavage to sisters

Trending

Akon roasted for Turkey hair transplant and is dubbed 'Lego man'

Akon roasted for Turkey hair transplant and is dubbed 'Lego man'

Tristan Thompson shares homemade artwork made by daughter True

Tristan Thompson shares sweet artwork handmade by daughter True

Kris Jenner wants her ashes to be made into necklaces for her children

Kris Jenner wants her ashes to be made into necklaces for her children

Lamar Odom denies posting throwback pic with 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom denies posting throwback pic with 'best friend' Khloe Kardashian

Megan Thee Stallion shares sweet picture with boyfriend after celebrating 2 years together

Megan Thee Stallion shares sweet picture with boyfriend after celebrating two years together

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown