GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Red Carpet Pictures

GRM Daily Red Carpet 2022. Picture: Getty Images

See what the stars wore on GRM Daily Rated Awards red carpet 2022.

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back and the UK's biggest rap and R&B stars have arrived in full force on the red carpet.

Streaming on E4 this Tuesday 25th October at 10pm, the UK's finest talent have stepped out and walked the GRM Daily red carpet.

Here is a rundown of the celebs and musicians that are here at the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022.