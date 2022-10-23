GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: Red Carpet Pictures
23 October 2022, 19:06
See what the stars wore on GRM Daily Rated Awards red carpet 2022.
The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back and the UK's biggest rap and R&B stars have arrived in full force on the red carpet.
Streaming on E4 this Tuesday 25th October at 10pm, the UK's finest talent have stepped out and walked the GRM Daily red carpet.
GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more
Here is a rundown of the celebs and musicians that are here at the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022.
-
ArrDee
Brighton-based rapper ArrDee has just come back to Blighty after a worldwide tour, and has made sure to drop in at the GRM Daily Rated Awards.
The 20-year-old rapper kept it cool in a turtle neck and jacket combo, and finished off the look with a cool pair of shades.
-
FLO
Up and coming British R&B band FLO took to the red carpet in black cutout gowns.
The trio are nominated for Female Artist of the year and have had a smashing 2022 thanks to their breakout hit 'Cardboard Box'.
-
Ms Banks
British babe Ms Banks looked sensational on the carpet, wearing a beautiful grey floor-length gown paired with waist-reaching hair.
The rapper is looking to scoop up the award for Female Artist of the Year and we can't wait to see who wins!
-
Ivorian Doll
Rapper Ivorian Doll caused all heads to turn in her direction as she graced the carpet wearing a stunning red caged number with a daring split.
The 'Rumours' musician matched the bright-red dress with a subtle smokey eye and waist-long hair.
The 24-year-old rapper is nominated for Female Artist Of The Year and we are eagerly anticipating to see who will scoop up the gong.
-
Mahalia
R&B songstress Mahalia stepped out at the awards wearing a longline blazer dress.
The 'Simmer' singer is nominated for Female Artist of the year, and all eyes are on Mahalia to see if she scoops up the gong.
-
Munya Chawawa
Resident funny-man Munya stepped out on the carpet wearing a dazzling velvet suit.
The 29-year-old comedian is nominated for the Personality Of The Year award and it is only a matter of time until we see who scoops up the award.
-
M Huncho
Rapper M Huncho took to the red carpet wearing an all-black ensemble and his signature black ski-mask.
The rapper is nominated for three awards- Video, Male Artist and Album of the Year, so if he picks up these gongs, it will be a great night for Huncho.
-
Kojey Radical
Musician Kojey Radical kept it fresh on the red carpet with a plaid suit alongside the accents of a peach bag and bright-blue beret.
The rapper is nominated for Album of the Year thanks to his hit record 'Reason to Smile'.