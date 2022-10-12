GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

12 October 2022, 08:57

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more
GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more. Picture: Getty Images

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back for 2022!

Hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga, the prestigious ceremony will be hitting our screens once again and will see some of the hottest artists on the scene take to the stage.

Returning for its seventh year, it's set to be a huge night for the UK music scene, with artists including Dave, Aitch, Central Cee, Potter Payper and more nominated for multiple awards, including Track Of The Year with Capital XTRA.

Here's everything you need to know!

When are the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022?

E4 will broadcast the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 on Tuesday 25th October at 10pm.

Who is performing?

ArrDee, Blade Brown, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, Knucks, K-Trap, Ms Banks and SL are all set to perform on the night.

ArrDee is set to perform on the night.
ArrDee is set to perform on the night. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting?

Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga will be hosting the evening's show.

Meanwhile, guest presenters on the night include Adeola Patronne, Beta Squad, Mariam Musa, Nella Rose, Snoochie Shy and Zeze Millz.

Nella Rose and America Foster will be backstage capturing all the gossip and reactions for Channel 4’s digital channels.

Who is nominated?

See the full list of nominees below:

Track of the Year with Capital XTRA

  • Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)
  • ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”
  • Benzz – “Je M’appelle”
  • Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”
  • D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)
  • Dave – “Starlight”
  • Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
  • Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus” (feat. Tiggs Da Author)
  • Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)
  • SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Album Of The Year

  • Cleo Sol – Mother
  • Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
  • Fredo – Independence Day
  • Knucks – ALPHA PLACE
  • Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
  • Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Video Of The Year

  • Aitch – “1989”
  • Aitch – “Learning Curve”
  • CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”
  • Dave – “Verdansk”
  • Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
  • Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”
  • Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)
  • M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)
  • Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)
  • Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”

Female Artist Of The Year

  • Cleo Sol
  • Darkoo
  • Dreya Mac
  • FLO
  • Ivorian Doll
  • Little Simz
  • Mahalia
  • Miraa May
  • Ms Banks
  • Stefflon Don

Male Artist Of The Year

  • ArrDee
  • Central Cee
  • D-Block Europe
  • Dave
  • Digga D
  • K-Trap
  • M Huncho
  • Potter Payper
  • Russ Millions
  • Tion Wayne

Breakthrough Of The Year

  • A1 x J1
  • Arz
  • Bru-C
  • Clavish
  • Dreya Mac
  • Knucks
  • Nemzzz
  • Rimzee
  • Sainté
  • SwitchOTR

Mixtape Of The Year

  • ArrDee – Pier Pressure
  • Central Cee – 23
  • D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2
  • Digga D – Noughty by Nature
  • K-Trap – Trapo
  • K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints
  • M1llionz – Provisional License
  • Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting
  • Unknown T – Adolescence
  • Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality Of The Year

  • Big Zuu
  • Chunkz
  • Harry Pinero
  • KSI
  • Mo Gilligan
  • Munya Chawawa
  • Nella Rose
  • Specs Gonzalez
  • Yung Filly
  • Zeze Millz

Producer Of The Year

  • Chucks
  • Inflo
  • JAE5
  • LiTek & WhyJay
  • LUCID
  • P2J
  • Quincy Tellem
  • Venna
  • Nathaniel London
  • Young Chencs

Radio DJ Of The Year

  • Charlie Sloth
  • DJ Target
  • Henrie Kwushue
  • Kenny Allstar
  • Manny Norté
  • Robert Bruce
  • Sir Spyro
  • Snoochie Shy
  • Tiffany Calver
  • Yinka & Shayna Marie

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West slammed over “uncomfortable” footage of himself showing porn to Adidas executives

Kanye West

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Maya Jama announced as new host of Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake throws son Adonis a superhero-themed birthday party with baby mama Sophie Brussaux

Drake

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Khloe Kardashian reveals she underwent surgery to remove tumour on her face

Trending

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations for her dream man

Amber Rose reveals her controversial expectations of a dream man

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address

Kim Kardashian hires private security at her children's school after Kanye West revealed address
Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

Rapper Glorilla responds to fan comparisons of Sid the Sloth

Who is Kanye's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Kanye West's rumoured girlfriend Juliana Nalú? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Kanye West

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna drops major hint at baby boy's name as fans spot huge outfit clue

Rihanna

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music

Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection

Homegrown