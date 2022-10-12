GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more
12 October 2022, 08:57
The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back for 2022!
Hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga, the prestigious ceremony will be hitting our screens once again and will see some of the hottest artists on the scene take to the stage.
Returning for its seventh year, it's set to be a huge night for the UK music scene, with artists including Dave, Aitch, Central Cee, Potter Payper and more nominated for multiple awards, including Track Of The Year with Capital XTRA.
Here's everything you need to know!
When are the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022?
E4 will broadcast the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 on Tuesday 25th October at 10pm.
Who is performing?
ArrDee, Blade Brown, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, Knucks, K-Trap, Ms Banks and SL are all set to perform on the night.
Who is hosting?
Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga will be hosting the evening's show.
Meanwhile, guest presenters on the night include Adeola Patronne, Beta Squad, Mariam Musa, Nella Rose, Snoochie Shy and Zeze Millz.
Nella Rose and America Foster will be backstage capturing all the gossip and reactions for Channel 4’s digital channels.
Who is nominated?
See the full list of nominees below:
Track of the Year with Capital XTRA
- Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)
- ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”
- Benzz – “Je M’appelle”
- Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”
- D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)
- Dave – “Starlight”
- Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
- Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus” (feat. Tiggs Da Author)
- Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)
- SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)
Album Of The Year
- Cleo Sol – Mother
- Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together
- Fredo – Independence Day
- Knucks – ALPHA PLACE
- Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile
- Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria
- Tion Wayne – Green With Envy
Video Of The Year
- Aitch – “1989”
- Aitch – “Learning Curve”
- CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”
- Dave – “Verdansk”
- Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)
- Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”
- Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)
- M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)
- Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)
- Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”
Female Artist Of The Year
- Cleo Sol
- Darkoo
- Dreya Mac
- FLO
- Ivorian Doll
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- Miraa May
- Ms Banks
- Stefflon Don
Male Artist Of The Year
- ArrDee
- Central Cee
- D-Block Europe
- Dave
- Digga D
- K-Trap
- M Huncho
- Potter Payper
- Russ Millions
- Tion Wayne
Breakthrough Of The Year
- A1 x J1
- Arz
- Bru-C
- Clavish
- Dreya Mac
- Knucks
- Nemzzz
- Rimzee
- Sainté
- SwitchOTR
Mixtape Of The Year
- ArrDee – Pier Pressure
- Central Cee – 23
- D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2
- Digga D – Noughty by Nature
- K-Trap – Trapo
- K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints
- M1llionz – Provisional License
- Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting
- Unknown T – Adolescence
- Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World
Personality Of The Year
- Big Zuu
- Chunkz
- Harry Pinero
- KSI
- Mo Gilligan
- Munya Chawawa
- Nella Rose
- Specs Gonzalez
- Yung Filly
- Zeze Millz
Producer Of The Year
- Chucks
- Inflo
- JAE5
- LiTek & WhyJay
- LUCID
- P2J
- Quincy Tellem
- Venna
- Nathaniel London
- Young Chencs
Radio DJ Of The Year
- Charlie Sloth
- DJ Target
- Henrie Kwushue
- Kenny Allstar
- Manny Norté
- Robert Bruce
- Sir Spyro
- Snoochie Shy
- Tiffany Calver
- Yinka & Shayna Marie