GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more

GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022: nominees, performers, hosts & more. Picture: Getty Images

The GRM Daily Rated Awards are back for 2022!

Hosted by Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga, the prestigious ceremony will be hitting our screens once again and will see some of the hottest artists on the scene take to the stage.

Returning for its seventh year, it's set to be a huge night for the UK music scene, with artists including Dave, Aitch, Central Cee, Potter Payper and more nominated for multiple awards, including Track Of The Year with Capital XTRA.

Here's everything you need to know!

When are the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022?

E4 will broadcast the GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 on Tuesday 25th October at 10pm.

Who is performing?

ArrDee, Blade Brown, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, Knucks, K-Trap, Ms Banks and SL are all set to perform on the night.

ArrDee is set to perform on the night. Picture: Getty

Who is hosting?

Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga will be hosting the evening's show.

Meanwhile, guest presenters on the night include Adeola Patronne, Beta Squad, Mariam Musa, Nella Rose, Snoochie Shy and Zeze Millz.

Nella Rose and America Foster will be backstage capturing all the gossip and reactions for Channel 4’s digital channels.

Who is nominated?

See the full list of nominees below:

Track of the Year with Capital XTRA

Aitch – “Baby” (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee – “Flowers (Say My Name)”

Benzz – “Je M’appelle”

Central Cee – “Obsessed With You”

D-Block Europe – “Overseas” (feat. Central Cee)

Dave – “Starlight”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Potter Payper – “Gangsteritus” (feat. Tiggs Da Author)

Russ Millions – “Reggae & Calypso” (feat. Buni & YV)

SwitchOTR – “Coming for You” (feat. A1 x J1)

Album Of The Year

Cleo Sol – Mother

Dave – We’re All Alone in This Together

Fredo – Independence Day

Knucks – ALPHA PLACE

Kojey Radical – Reason to Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho – Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne – Green With Envy

Video Of The Year

Aitch – “1989”

Aitch – “Learning Curve”

CASisDEAD – “Boys Will Be Boys”

Dave – “Verdansk”

Dave – “Clash” (feat. Stormzy)

Knucks – “Alpha House” / “Hide & Seek”

Little Simz – “Point and Kill” (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho – “Warzone” (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu – “Glidin’” (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks – “Dip”

Female Artist Of The Year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don

Male Artist Of The Year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Dave

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne

Breakthrough Of The Year

A1 x J1

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Mixtape Of The Year

ArrDee – Pier Pressure

Central Cee – 23

D-Block Europe – Home Alone 2

Digga D – Noughty by Nature

K-Trap – Trapo

K-Trap & Blade Brown – Joints

M1llionz – Provisional License

Potter Payper – Thanks for Waiting

Unknown T – Adolescence

Youngs Teflon – All Eyes on Me Against the World

Personality Of The Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

Producer Of The Year

Chucks

Inflo

JAE5

LiTek & WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

Nathaniel London

Young Chencs

Radio DJ Of The Year