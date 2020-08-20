G-Eazy and Ashley Benson spark engagement rumours after three months of dating

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson spark engagement rumours after three months of dating. Picture: Getty

The couple were first romantically linked back in May.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have only been dating for around three months, but rumours have started swirling that marriage is already on the cards.

During a trip to the grocery store together this week, Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley, 30, was pictured wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding finger.

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have reportedly been dating since May. Picture: Getty

And while neither Ashley nor 'Me, Myself & I' rapper G-Eazy, 31, have responded to the engagement rumours, it sounds like things have been getting pretty serious for the pair during quarantine.

"They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends," a source previously told E! News. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours."

Ashley also attended the wedding of G-Eazy's sister back in May, the same month that she was spotted kissing the rapper.

Ashley Benson was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger during a recent outing with G-Eazy. Picture: Getty

News of their relationship surfaced just one month after Benson's split with supermodel Cara Delvigine, whom she dated for two years.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy has previously dated Halsey and Victoria's Secret model Yasmin Wijnaldum, and was even romantically linked to Megan Thee Stallion earlier this year.

Footage of the G-Eazy - whose real name is Gerald Gillum - looking very cosy with the 'WAP' rapper circulated online over Super Bowl weekend in February, sparking dating rumours.

However, months later, a leaked video from inside a club showing Megan appearing to reject the advances of G-Eazy that same weekend shut down the speculation.