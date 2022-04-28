Future 'I Never Liked You' new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

28 April 2022, 17:29

Here's everything you need to know about Future's forthcoming LP I Never Liked You, which drops on April 29th

Future is BACK, and dropping his first solon album since his 2020 project 'High Off Life'. Delivering what he calls "his most person album to date", Future – who's real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – will be releasing the project on April 29th.

Ahead of the album's release, he shared some details about the project including the process of making this album with GQ Magazine saying:

"Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard. Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable".

With the album dropping tomorrow (April 29th), here's everything you need to know about I Never Liked You.

  1. Why is the album called 'I Never Liked You'?

    Future performs at The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
    According to Future, the album is called 'I Never Liked You', which perfectly details the rapper's brand giving that he's known for his "supreme swagger, serious self-loathing and toxic behavior".

    On April 25th, Future revealed the name of the album on his Instagram.

  2. When will 'I Never Liked You' be released?

    Future performs during day 1 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 10, 2021 in London, England
    'I Never Liked You' will drop on April 29th on all music platforms for streaming.

  3. Is there a tracklist for 'I Never Liked You' and who is featured?

    Yes. On April 27th, Future released the official tracklist to the upcoming album, which sees the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug and Drake make an appearance.

    Here's the tracklist:

    1. 712PM
    2. I'm Dat N****
    3. Keep it Burnin featuring Kanye West
    4. For a Nut featuring Gunna and Young Thug
    5. Puffin on Zootiez
    6. Gold Stacks
    7. Wait For U featuring Drake & Tems
    8. Love You Better
    9. Massaging Me
    10. Chickens featuring Est Gee
    11. We Jus Wanna Get High
    12. VooDoo featuring Kodak Black
    13. Holy Ghost
    14. The Way Things Going
    15. I'm On One featuring Drake
    16. Back to the Basics
    Kanye West and Future attend the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Miami Heat on March 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
