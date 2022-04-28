Future 'I Never Liked You' new album: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Here's everything you need to know about Future's forthcoming LP I Never Liked You, which drops on April 29th

Future is BACK, and dropping his first solon album since his 2020 project 'High Off Life'. Delivering what he calls "his most person album to date", Future – who's real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn – will be releasing the project on April 29th.

Ahead of the album's release, he shared some details about the project including the process of making this album with GQ Magazine saying:

"Putting this project together is just people understanding that I love hard. Probably love the hardest. I wanted to showcase my skills as far as melodies and topics and being vulnerable".

With the album dropping tomorrow (April 29th), here's everything you need to know about I Never Liked You.