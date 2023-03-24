Who are girl group Flo?

Flo are a three-piece girlband hailing from London. They formed back in 2019 after Stella and Reneé knew each other from school and Jorja joined through auditioning.

They spent time in the studio to perfect their sound before releasing the MNEK-produced track 'Cardboard Box' in March 2022.

Since then, they released their debut EP 'The Lead' in the summer of 2022 and have dropped 'Losing You' and 'Fly Girl' featuring Missy Elliott as stand-alone releases.

Flo hail from London. . Picture: Getty

They signed to Island Records in 2019 and have already won awards thanks to their relatable lyrics and insane talent.

Flo were named the BRITs Rising Star of 2023, following on from the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Griff to have won the award and gone on to achieve immense success.

They became the first group to win the award, which confirms that they are destined for greatness.