13 October 2021, 14:53

How did R&B singer Emani Johnson die? What was her cause of death? Picture: Instagram

The R&B singer Emani 22 – also known as Lonebrain – has reportedly passed away at age 22.

R&B singer Emani Johnson has reportedly died aged 22, with many people paying tribute to the star online.

Last night, rumours had spread online that Emani had passed away with fans posting images of her along with 'rest in peace' messages.

  1. Who was Emani Johnson?

    Emani Johnson was an R&B up and coming singer who released her debut album last year.

    She is known for her singles "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Dripomatic".

    The star's Instagram account boast a whopping 147k followers on with her handle @lonebrain.

  2. What was Emani's cause of death?

    It is still unclear how Emani - full name Emani Johnson - passed.

    However, The Sun reports there were rumours circulating online have suggested she was involved in a car accident. 

    Family and friends of the singer have remained quiet about Emani's apparent death, and the outlet has revealed that her cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

    While it is believed Emani was in a car accident, there has been no reports to confirm that.

    Emani 22, also known as Lonebrain has reportedly passed away at 22-years-old.
    Emani 22, also known as Lonebrain has reportedly passed away at 22-years-old. Picture: Instagram/@lonebrain

    Bhad Barbie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Emani.

    The 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapstress posted a selfie of herself next to Emani with a heartbreaking caption.

    Bhad Bhabie shares tribute to Emani Johnson on Instagram
    Bhad Bhabie shares tribute to Emani Johnson on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bhadbhabie

    She wrote: " don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you."

    "You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister 😔I’m gonna miss you so much".

    She then posted another tribute of a photo just of Emani, and wrote: "Chuppas favorite auntie".

    Fans paid tribute to Emani on social media. See below.

