Drake withdraws legal case against UMG accusing them of inflating Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ streaming numbers

15 January 2025, 15:06

Drake withdraws legal case against UMG accusing them of inflating Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ streaming numbers
Drake withdraws legal case against UMG accusing them of inflating Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ streaming numbers. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Drake has withdrawn his legal case against Universal Music Group and streaming services amid claims they 'inflated' the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake has taken the step to withdraw his legal petition against Universal Music Group (UMG) and Spotify after accusing the companies of 'inflating' numbers of Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track 'Not Like Us'.

The 'God's Plan' rapper has withdrawn his legal case on Tuesday 14 January, with Drake previously accusing UMG and Spotify of trying to “manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.”

However, he has now withdrawn the filing, which was not a lawsuit, but a petition for documents was obtained in preparation for a potential lawsuit filing.

Drake's eighth project should be coming soon!
Drake has withdrawn the petition. . Picture: Getty

In New York court documents obtained by various publications, Drake has now withdrawn the filing request, with the document reading: “Petitioner hereby voluntarily discontinues this special proceeding as to all respondents without costs to any party.”

It explains that Drake met with reps on January 14th and Spotify, which had filed an opposition, had no objection to the withdrawal and discontinuance, while UMG, which hadn’t filed an opposition, reserved its position.

UMG shared a statement at the time in November 2024 when Drake filed the petition and said: “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue."

Kendrick Lamar is a very wealthy man.
Kendrick Lamar's diss track has been streamed over a billion times. . Picture: Getty

Drake also filed a second petition in Texas, alleging that UMG paid radio conglomerate iHeartRadio to play the diss track 'Not Like Us' and that UMG allowed the release of the song knowing it contained accusations of Drake being a 'certified paedophile'.

Not Like Us has since reached a billion streams, and scored the highest single-day and week-long streams of any rap song on Spotify.

Since the rap beef, Drake has kept a relatively low profile, with Kendrick Lamar releasing a new album called GNX, and is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show next month.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Inside Bobbi Althoff & Drake's relationship and 'affair' rumours

Inside Bobbi Althoff & Drake's relationship and 'affair' rumours

Hip Hop Fridays on Capital XTRA

How to listen to Hip Hop Fridays on Capital XTRA!

Why did Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split?

Why did Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page split?

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, original season & Georgia Harrison beef explained

Love Island All Stars Casey O’Gorman: Age, original season & Georgia Harrison beef explained

Trending

Where is the Love Island All Stars 2025 Villa? The South African location revealed

Where is the Love Island All Stars 2025 Villa? The South African location revealed

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

Love Island All Stars 2025 heights: Who is the tallest and shortest islander?

Love Island All Stars 2025 heights: Who is the tallest and shortest islander?

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Olivia Hawkins

How old are all the Love Island All Stars contestants? Ages from Scott Thomas to Olivia Hawkins
Love Island All Stars 2025 line up: All the confirmed contestants so far

Love Island All Stars 2025 line up: All the confirmed contestants so far

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working