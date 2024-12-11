Who is on Drake's 'opp' list? 50 Cent reveals alleged enemies

11 December 2024, 12:38

Who is on Drake's 'opp' list? 50 Cent reveals alleged enemies
Who is on Drake's 'opp' list? 50 Cent reveals alleged enemies. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

50 Cent appeared to share Drake's 'Opp' list, but who is on it? Here's all the names on the rapper's alleged enemy list.

50 Cent has shared Drake's so-called 'op list' during an interview with Big Boy TV, which has shocked fans amid Drizzy's feud with Kendrick Lamar and UMG lawsuit.

The rapper unveiled Drake's list of alleged enemies, which include rappers, actors and even award shows.

So, who is on Drake's 'opp' list and what does it all mean?

Drake hasn't toured since 2018.
Drake's 'opp' list features over 60 names. . Picture: Getty Images

Who is on Drake's opp list?

50 Cent shared Drake's apparent opp list during an appearance on Big Boys TV.

The origins of the list is unknown, however some fans think X account Drake Debate made it back in October 2024.

The list has since had a resurgence due to 50 Cent sharing a print out of over 60 names.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has been beefing Diddy for decades.
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson shared Drake's apparent opp list. . Picture: Getty

The Drake Opp List:

• Ab-Soul

• Adidas

• Anthony Fantano

• ASAP Rocky

• Bobbi Althoff

• Busta Rhymes

• Charlamagne tha God

• Cheesur (Streamer)

• Complex Music

• Dave Free

• Daylyt

• DeMar DeRozan

• DJ Hed

• DJ Mustard

• Dr. Dre

• Donald Glover

• EbonyPrince

• Ebro

• Elliott Wilson

• Future

• Hitta J3

• Jack Dorsey

• Jay-Z

• Joe Budden

• JPEGMAFIA

• Kanye West

• Kendrick Lamar

• Kid Cudi

• Kurt Alexander (Radio Host)

• LeBron James

• Lil Yachty

• Megan Thee Stallion

• Metro Boomin

• Myron Gaines

• Omarion

• O'Shea Jackson Jr.

• Peter Rosenberg

• Pharrell Williams

• Playboi Carti

• Puff Diddy

• Pusha T

• Rihanna

• Rick Ross

• Roc-A-Fella

• Roddy Ricch

• Rory

• Russell Westbrook

• RyanNice

• ScHoolboy Q

• Scru Face Jean (YouTuber)

• Serena Williams

• Shawn Cee (YouTuber)

• SZA

• TDE

• Terrence Henderson (Punch TDE)

• The Company Man (YouTuber)

• The Alchemist (Producer)

• The BET Awards

• The Grammys

• The MTV VMAs

• The NBA

• The NFL

• The Weeknd

• Thomas Johnson (Tommy the Clown)

• Tyler The Creator

• Victor Baez (Sound, ItsAVibe)

• Whitney Alford

• YG

Rihanna chatted to reporters at a launch party
Rihanna is one of the biggest names on his opp list. . Picture: Getty

When speaking about the list, 50 Cent explained: “[Drake] was winning consistently more than everybody else in the culture and then these people start to turn into people that feel like they’re opps,” while holding up the list and running his fingers along the columns of names.

“All over the page, Big. ‘Cause they keep watching him win.

