Drake given court date in UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Drake given court date in UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

Drake has been given a court date over his lawsuit against UMG for Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

Court dates over Drake's bombshell lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) have now been revealed over claims Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' was favoured by streaming services.

According to court records obtained by the tabloids, Drake's petition was filed in Texas and will be heard before a judge this side of the year.

Drake filed the lawsuit last month alleging that UMG of illegally boosting Lamar's 'Not Like Us', and Drake has levelled similar claims in Texas over radio conglomerate iHeartRadio.

Drake's petition will be heard on December 20, 2024, and will be to determine whether the rapper is allowed to testify with people from iHeartRadio and UMG.

He may then be allowed to ask them if they engaged in illegal activity around Kendrick’s diss record.

Drizzy also has another date confirmed for another 'Not Like Us' related legal petition too.

A New York hearing will take place on January 16, 2025, where the rapper is asking the court to require Spotify and UMG to preserve any documents or messages relevant to their promotion of “Not Like Us.

For the New York case, Drake filed a 'pre-action' petition in November, alleging UMG used bots and other methods to boost Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'.

The court docs say “UMG did not rely on chance, or even ordinary business practices,” the docs read. “It instead launched a campaign to manipulate and saturate the streaming services and airwaves.” Universal have strongly denied all of Drake's claims.