Snoop Dogg reaches out to apologise to Kendrick Lamar for posting Drake diss track. Picture: Getty

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has apologised to rapper Kendrick Lamar after promoting Drake on his Instagram story during his diss track era.

Snoop Dogg has revealed he has said sorry to rapper Kendrick Lamar after posting the Drake diss track 'Taylor Made Freestyle' to his social media account earlier this year.

In an interview with Bootleg Kev, the musician revealed he has cleared the air with Lamar after sharing the controversial diss track, which features AI vocals from himself and the late Tupac.

By sharing the track on his Instagram stories, many interpreted this as him showing support for Drake, but Snoop has now said he has privately reached out to Kendrick Lamar amid the feud.

Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar poses backstage during the 2016 BET Hip Hop Awards. Picture: Getty

Kendrick addressed Snoop's action on the GNX album opener, wrapping: "Snoop posted ‘Taylor Made,’ I prayed it was the edibles / I couldn’t believe it, it was only right for me to let it go.”

Snoop initially responded and blamed drugs were to blame, but has now cleared the air and claimed that he was unaware “Taylor Made Freestyle” had been posted on his Instagram page.

“What had happened was, I did a collaborative post with someone. When I do it, I don’t listen to the music, I just see Gin & Juice because it’s my brand,” he told the interviewer.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been beefing this year. . Picture: Getty

“So when I posted it, I’m thinking I’m posting Gin & Juice. I don’t know what song this is, I’m not hip to everybody’s music.”

Snoop then shared what he told Kendrick after finding out he was disgruntled by the post: “Then I get the word: ‘Nephew didn’t like what you did,'” he continued.

“What did I do?! ‘You played some music.’ What music?! Then I had to go look at the [post] and I’m like, ‘Aw, that’s cuz.’

“So then I deleted it, called [Kendrick], left him a message ’cause he ain’t pick up, he was working on his sh**. ‘Nephew, it’s Uncle Snoop. I got the message. I apologise, I was f*cked up. My bad.'”

