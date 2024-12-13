Drake shares new NFL collab ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Drake shares new NFL collab ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance. Picture: Getty

Drake has revealed his brand-new collaboration with the NFL ahead of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Drake has shared his new OVO collection in collaboration with NFL teams ahead of Kendrick Lamar's headline Super Bowl halftime show.

The Toronto-based rapper has been feuding with Lamar since earlier this year, and fans think that he has reignited the beef with this new clothing collection.

The OVO x NFL collection is available with a host of teams, and are all customised to feature the rapper's iconic OVO owl logo.

Drake & Kendrick Lamar have been feuding for months. Picture: Getty

In an Instagram post on October's Very Own (OVO) page, they shared their NFL range including a Puffer Jacket and a Training Pullover Jacket from a variety of football teams.

The eight teams include the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers.

The collaboration has now gone on sale and fans have had their say about the new collection just months away from Kendrick Lamar's NFL performance debut.

Drake's OVO brand has an NFL range. Picture: Getty

Fans have had their say on OVO's NFL collection, with one commenting the moment Kendrick hit the OVO owl piñata in his video for 'Not Like Us'.

Another said: "I think it's a bad time for an OVO collab..." due to the imminent Kendrick Lamar headline show at the Super Bowl next February.

"How y’all gone have Kendrick perform Not Like Us at the Super Bowl and be doing an OvO collab," another commented.