Who is Doja Cat’s dad Dumisani Dlamini? Age, job & more

Doja Cat’s father Dumisani Dlamini is a well-known actor - here’s what you need to know about him including his age, his notable roles and more.

Doja Cat - real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - has established herself as a huge artist on the past few years but fans are just discovering that she has a famous father.

The ‘Juicy’ star’s dad, Dumisani Dlamini, is a well-established actor, but Doja is a superstar in her own right, nonetheless.

We’ve got the lowdown on Doja cat’s dad and what you need to know about him including which roles you may recognise him from and more…

Doja Cat previously said she's never met her father. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Who is Doja Cat’s dad Dumisani Dlamini?

Dumisani Dlamini is a legendary South African actor.

He famously starred in the 1992 movie Safarina, which also starred Whoopi Goldberg.

Doja previously said in a conversation with Whoopi that she had never met her father.

Doja Cat's father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. Picture: @official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram

Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the ‘Say So’ star spoke about her estranged father in an interview, saying: “I have never [met him], and he’s on Instagram.

"He’s an incredible dancer and great actor, but yeah, I don’t know him very well."

Dlamini is also a composer and film producer and has appeared in films such as Yizo Yizo and Drum and Homecoming.

The 57-year-old is said to have moved back to South Africa to pursue his acting career when Doja was a baby.

