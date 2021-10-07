Who is Doja Cat’s dad Dumisani Dlamini? Age, job & more

7 October 2021, 16:22

Doja Cat’s father Dumisani Dlamini is a well-known actor - here’s what you need to know about him including his age, his notable roles and more.

Doja Cat - real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - has established herself as a huge artist on the past few years but fans are just discovering that she has a famous father.

The ‘Juicy’ star’s dad, Dumisani Dlamini, is a well-established actor, but Doja is a superstar in her own right, nonetheless.

We’ve got the lowdown on Doja cat’s dad and what you need to know about him including which roles you may recognise him from and more…

Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage

Doja Cat previously said she's never met her father
Doja Cat previously said she's never met her father. Picture: @dojacat/Instagram

Who is Doja Cat’s dad Dumisani Dlamini?

Dumisani Dlamini is a legendary South African actor.

He famously starred in the 1992 movie Safarina, which also starred Whoopi Goldberg.

Doja previously said in a conversation with Whoopi that she had never met her father.

Doja Cat's father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini
Doja Cat's father is South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. Picture: @official_dumisanidlamini/Instagram
Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor
Doja Cat's father is a well-known actor. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the ‘Say So’ star spoke about her estranged father in an interview, saying: “I have never [met him], and he’s on Instagram.

"He’s an incredible dancer and great actor, but yeah, I don’t know him very well."

Dlamini is also a composer and film producer and has appeared in films such as Yizo Yizo and Drum and Homecoming.

The 57-year-old is said to have moved back to South Africa to pursue his acting career when Doja was a baby.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bhad Bhabie has responded to the comments she received over her 'unrecognisable' look

Bhad Bhabie claps back after being trolled over ‘unrecognisable’ new look
The Omarion Challenge has gone viral on TikTok

What is the Omarion Challenge? Why the viral TikTok dance has taken over
Beyonce wow'ed fans with her ensemble at the London premiere of 'The Harder They Fall'

Beyoncé fans gush over her look for London premiere of ‘The Harder They Fall’
R. Kelly's YouTube channels have been taken down for good

R. Kelly’s YouTube channels removed following sex trafficking conviction

Trending

Chris Brown and Drake are being sued for copyright over their 2019 collab 'No Guidance'

Chris Brown and Drake sued for copyright infringement over ‘No Guidance’
Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting back together?

Nicki Minaj went all out for her son's first birthday party

Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s extravagant first birthday party celebrations
Doja Cat sends fans wild with viral TikTok of her winking and dancing on stage.

Doja Cat sends fans wild in viral TikTok of her winking on stage
Lil Wayne gifted Nicki Minaj with lavish presents for her son's birthday

Nicki Minaj reveals lavish gifts from Lil Wayne for her son’s first birthday