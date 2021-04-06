What is DMX's net worth in 2021?

DMX, who has been entangled in legal and financial problems, has a net worth of negative $1million in 2021.

In the 1990's Simmons' career took off, but over the years, he has been arrested multiple times, including for tax fraud, drug possession and animal cruelty.

The now 50-year-old rapper filed for bankruptcy in a Manhattan court back in 2013, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

DMX released his best-selling album 'And Then There Was X' in 1999, which included the hit single "Party Up (Up in Here)". Picture: Getty

In 2018, DMX was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty in a federal case, where he was accused of dodging $1.7million in taxes.

US District Judge Jed Rakoff said he believed Simmons was “a good man” revealing why he gave less than the five years sought by the prosecutors in the case.

The judge did say despite him being a good man, his crime "cannot go unpunished”. Simmons remained sorry for having failed to pay taxes.

DMX is an American musician, songwriter and actor. He has appeared in several movies and TV shows over the years. Picture: Getty

Simmons' lawyer also played part of his 1998 song 'Slippin in the courtroom', which described difficulties he has faced with the law.

“They put me in a situation forcing me to be a man/ When I was just learning to stand without a helping hand,” Simmons raps in the song.

Prosecutors said Simmons' avoided paying his taxes between 2000 to 2005 by moving money to different accounts, which belonged to his managers and associates.

He also was accused of hiding millions of dollars he earned from his hit songs.

It is also reported that DMX's financial problems also stem from the fact that he reportedly has 15 children.