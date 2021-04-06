What is DMX's net worth in 2021?
6 April 2021, 17:35
How does the rapper make money? Here's everything we know about DMX's net worth in 2021.
DMX is a well-renowned rapper and songwriter, who has majorly contributed to Hip-Hip music and culture. The 50-year-old rapper has had a prolific career over the last few decades.
DMX's fiancée and son attend prayer vigil after rapper's hospitalisation
The rapper, real name Earl Simmons, is fighting for his life in a hospital after reportedly suffering a drug overdose.
On Friday (Apr 2) several US media publications reported that the rapper had been hospitalised after having a heart attack.
The rapper is said to be on life support and has little to no brain activity or function, his former manager told The New York Times on Sunday.
DMX, who has been entangled in legal and financial problems, has a net worth of negative $1million in 2021.
In the 1990's Simmons' career took off, but over the years, he has been arrested multiple times, including for tax fraud, drug possession and animal cruelty.
The now 50-year-old rapper filed for bankruptcy in a Manhattan court back in 2013, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
In 2018, DMX was sentenced to one year in prison after he pleaded guilty in a federal case, where he was accused of dodging $1.7million in taxes.
US District Judge Jed Rakoff said he believed Simmons was “a good man” revealing why he gave less than the five years sought by the prosecutors in the case.
The judge did say despite him being a good man, his crime "cannot go unpunished”. Simmons remained sorry for having failed to pay taxes.
Simmons' lawyer also played part of his 1998 song 'Slippin in the courtroom', which described difficulties he has faced with the law.
“They put me in a situation forcing me to be a man/ When I was just learning to stand without a helping hand,” Simmons raps in the song.
Prosecutors said Simmons' avoided paying his taxes between 2000 to 2005 by moving money to different accounts, which belonged to his managers and associates.
He also was accused of hiding millions of dollars he earned from his hit songs.
It is also reported that DMX's financial problems also stem from the fact that he reportedly has 15 children.
How did DMX make money?
According to All Music, DMX became the "undisputed reigning king of hardcore rap" following the deaths of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.
DMX shocked the hip-hop community with his debut album 'It’s Dark and Hell is Hot' in 1998. The album reportedly sold 251,000 copies within its first week of release.
He then went onto release his best-selling album '...And Then There Was X' in 1999.
According to Encyclopedia, his "albums reached number one on the Billboard charts in their first week, making DMX the first recording artist in music history to have his first two albums reach number one within a year".
The rapper had 12 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1999 and 2003, including 'Ruff Ryders Anthem' and 'Party Up (Up in Here)'
The rapper also made appearances in several movies. According to IMDB, he has starred in;
