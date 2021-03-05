Digga D goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Mya Mills

Digga D goes Instagram official with new girlfriend Mya Mills. Picture: Instagram

The UK Drill rapper went public with their relationship, sharing cute couple photos on Instagram.

Digga D shocked his fans when he revealed he's in a relationship with model and influencer Mya Mills.

On Thursday (Mar 4) The UK Drill rapper - real name Rhys Herbert- shared photos of himself boo'd up with his new girlfriend Mya Mills.

Digga D posts photo sharing a kiss with his girlfriend Mya Mills. Picture: Instagram

The "Toxic" rap star, 20, shared three photos, one of which, he was sharing a kiss with Mills, 19. In the second snap, Digga is seen holding onto Mya's waist, while she playfully sticks her tongue out at the camera.

In another snap, Digga D is seen holding a massive bouquet of flowers for his new lover.

Digga shares a playful photo holding his girlfriend Mya Mills. Picture: Instagram

Digga's celebrity friends commented on the post, aswell as many fans. Fellow rapper Unknown T commented "U won..." and Swarmz commented with a tick emoji.

Fans quickly took to the comment section also to congratulate the new couple. One fan wrote "This guy just keeps winning", while another added "This guy has made it in life".

Who is Mya Mills?

Mya Mills is a British Instagram model and influencer, with over half a million followers on her Instagram, which boasts over half a million followers.

Her Instagram account is @myamills.

The 19-year-old model was born on 19 May, 2001. Her birth sign is a Taurus.

Mya Mills is a British model and influencer. Picture: Instagram

It is not clear how long the pair have been together. However, Digga D was previously in a public relationship with Sharterra Hey from the girl group 'SET'. The pair's split devastated fans.

Now, fans are glad to see Digga D has moved on and looking happy in his new relationship.