DaBaby Walmart shooting: unreleased footage of fatal incident surfaces online

The video, which was shared by Rolling Stone, shows the rapper fighting before shooting 19-year-old Jaylin Craig in Walmart

Unreleased security footage from DaBaby's 2018 shooting that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead has been released by Rolling Stone, which appears to challenge his original claim of self defence.

In the video, which has no sound, DaBaby appears to be accosted by two people - Jaylin Craig and Henry Douglas. After he hits Douglas, a violent struggle ensues between the two, which then sees Craig with a firearm.

DaBaby is seen attending the Donda 2 Official After Party at XXIII Club on February 22, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

The altercation shows them both struggling against each other, and then Craig reaching for a weapon a second time before attempting to separate the rapper and Craig.

Mariah Osbourne, DaBaby's then-girlfriend, confronts Craig, raising her right hand to his face just before the two scuffle.

The video then switches back to its previous angle, revealing DaBaby slithering into frame with a pistol in his right hand. He then appears to shoot at Craig who can't be seen at that time in the video.

DaBaby performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. Picture: Getty

After the incident, the rapper was never prosecuted for the death of Craig but instead charged for carrying a concealed weapon, as he did not have permit to do so.

The charges was dropped after 'a key civilian witness was unavailable' according to the Rolling Stone. The charges against him were later nought back by the state of North Carolina and the rapper was sentenced to 12 months of unsupervised probation, along with a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

DaBaby performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. Picture: Getty

According to the District Attorney's office, the reason DaBaby didn't receive a longer sentence or harsher charges because:

"[We] reviewed the police investigative file and agreed with the Huntersville Police Department’s decision not to charge Mr. Kirk further, as prosecutors could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self-defense".

DaBaby attends a game between the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets on March 28, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Picture: Getty

Since 2018 the 'Bop' rapper has continuously maintained the shooting was self-defence, saying on social media:

"If them gunshots ain't go off, n***a, my f***in' daughter could've got hit, son could've got hit, me. F***in' lawyers telling me not to say something and s**t, f**k all that"

He continues: "Two n***s walk down on you and your whole muthaf***in' family, threaten y'all, whip out on y'all, n***a, let me see what y'all gon' too."

The niggas preying on me can’t fuck wit the people praying for me! 🖤💪🏾 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) April 25, 2022

Last night after the video was release, DaBaby – whose real name is Jonathan Kirk – took to his social media to respond tweeting "The n***as preying on me can’t f**k wit the people praying for me! 🖤💪🏾".

DaBaby responding to the surfacing of the video. Picture: Instagram

He also shared the viral video of Tyrese crying on his Instagram captioning it:

"N***as done took 30 million from me , lie on me once a week, want my fine a** BM's to hate me , want me to lose fights I don't start , WHAT MORE DO U WANT FROM MEEE? 😂😂😂😂😂😂".