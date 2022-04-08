DaBaby reacts to viral footage of fan ‘rejecting his attempted kiss’

The rapper has responded to a video which seemingly shows him trying to kiss and fan and being rejected.

DaBaby has reacted to a video of him seemingly attempting to kiss a fan, then being rejected.

In one out of the two clips that have been making the rounds on social media, the 'ROCKSTAR' artist showing love to a group of fans.

DaBaby denied that he tried to kiss a fan in the viral video. Picture: Getty

In another clip, the rapper allegedly attempted to kiss one of the fans, which the fan rebutted. However, the 'Suge' rapper addressed the clip and denied that it went down like that.

On Thursday (Apr 7) the rapper took to Instagram Stories and shared a post about the video from American blog The Shade Room.

He captioned the post: “Who be making this cap ass sh*t up bruh???”

In another IG story, the 30-year-old rapper directed fans to a post from his page from February, featuring a moment he shared with fans.

The video appears to have been taken around the same moment as the clip that’s been going viral.

DaBaby denies he tried to kiss a fan in the viral clip. Picture: Instagram

DaBaby captioned the clip: “Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on"

On the aforementioned publication's post, DaBaby also jumped in the comments, stating: “bae was upset that I blew a kiss at her lil buddy first.”

He added: "I'm Sorry Bae".

See the post above.