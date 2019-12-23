DaBaby denies sending alleged nudes after NSFW video leaks on Twitter

23 December 2019, 11:13

DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter
DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ohio rapper DaBaby has responded to claims that his alleged nudes leaked online, after a NSFW video went viral on Twitter.

DaBaby is the latest celebrity to be accused of having a leaked nude video on the internet, after A$AP Rocky's sex tape was recently exposed.

DaBaby Raps Over Eminem & Dr. Dre’s "Guilty Conscience" Beat In New Freestyle

On Saturday (Dec 21) , a nude video leaked of an unidentified man who many fans believed to be "Suge" rapper DaBaby.

In the clip which quickly went viral, the unclothed man is exposed from the chest down in a nude video. The man can be heard rapping lyrics from the DaBaby’s verse on Stunna 4 Vegas’ song “Animal”.

In the NSFW video, the man can be heard saying “Know you not s’posed to touch me, I keep it pimpin’ / Make my b**ch beat her up,”. Fans believe it is DaBaby for the fact the man raps in a voice that very much sounds like the rapper.

However, a few fans suggested that the video may have been dubbed, in order to make it sound like DaBaby.

DaBaby has taken to Twitter to address the viral clip after it blew up on social media. The 28-year-old rapper denied that he’s the man in the clip.

The following day after the nude video went viral, DaBaby tweeted '“Ion send nudes”.

Despite DaBaby denying the claims, the hashtag #dababymeat was still trending on Twitter.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest DaBaby News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

50 Cent

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are among the rumoured headliners for Coachella 2020.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly headlining Coachella 2020

Frank Ocean

Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it.

Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"

Rihanna

Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris

Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

Chris Brown

Trending

Is Meek Mill going to be a father for a second time?

Meek Mill baby rumours spark as alleged girlfriend announces she's pregnant
Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms his second daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, court documents reveal

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Jay Z reveals top 40 list

Jay Z's '40 favourite rap songs of 2019' list has divided opinions

Jay Z

ASAP Rocky sex tape leak: rapper responds

ASAP Rocky sex tape: rapper hilariously reacts to "alarming" leak
ASAP Rocky's alleged sex tape leaks online

ASAP Rocky alleged sex tape: rapper trolled after "lame" video leaks online