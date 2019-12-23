DaBaby denies sending alleged nudes after NSFW video leaks on Twitter

DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Ohio rapper DaBaby has responded to claims that his alleged nudes leaked online, after a NSFW video went viral on Twitter.

DaBaby is the latest celebrity to be accused of having a leaked nude video on the internet, after A$AP Rocky's sex tape was recently exposed.

On Saturday (Dec 21) , a nude video leaked of an unidentified man who many fans believed to be "Suge" rapper DaBaby.

In the clip which quickly went viral, the unclothed man is exposed from the chest down in a nude video. The man can be heard rapping lyrics from the DaBaby’s verse on Stunna 4 Vegas’ song “Animal”.

In the NSFW video, the man can be heard saying “Know you not s’posed to touch me, I keep it pimpin’ / Make my b**ch beat her up,”. Fans believe it is DaBaby for the fact the man raps in a voice that very much sounds like the rapper.

However, a few fans suggested that the video may have been dubbed, in order to make it sound like DaBaby.

DaBaby has taken to Twitter to address the viral clip after it blew up on social media. The 28-year-old rapper denied that he’s the man in the clip.

ion send nudes. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) December 22, 2019

The following day after the nude video went viral, DaBaby tweeted '“Ion send nudes”.

Despite DaBaby denying the claims, the hashtag #dababymeat was still trending on Twitter.