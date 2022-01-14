Nike is reportedly firing unvaccinated employees

Nike is reportedly set to fire unvaccinated employees who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine starting from January 15, 2022.

The action, set to take place starting this weekend, will not apply to those who have not been vaccinated due to their medical condition or religious beliefs.

According to Orgeon Live, the Swoosh team reportedly sent out an email to 14,000 Beaverton-based employees addressing those who did not meet the company’s vaccination deadline ( December 1, 2021).

In the email received by the unvaccinated employees, it stated: "You failed to complete the verification process and our records show that you do not have an approved (exemption).

As a result, you are not in compliance with the Policy and your employment is scheduled to be terminated on Saturday, January 15, 2022.”

The company had set an intitial date for employees to return to the office and work on a hybrid-type schedule, set for January 10, 2022.

However, the company postponed the return to work plans due to the Omicron variant surge.

While legal obstacles have prevented the government from issuing COVID-19-related mandates, companies like Nike still have the ability to implement mandatory policies for its employees.

Another apparel brand, Columbia Sportswear, who are also based in Oregon, are expected to follow in Nike's footsteps.

Columbia Sportswear are planning to take action at the beginning of February, according to the publication. Nike and Columbia have not made any official statements regarding this matter.