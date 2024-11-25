Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update

Chris Brown has shared an update into his elusive dating life, and has confirmed he is no longer single.

Chris Brown is known as a ladies man, and has shocked fans after revealing he is no longer single.

The 'Angel Numbers' singer made the shocking confession in a livestream on Kai Cenat's platform, telling viewers that he is off the market.

Breezy has been in numerous relationships throughout his life, including those with Karrueche Tran, Ammika Harris and Rihanna.

Speaking to streamer Kai Cenat, Chris Brown admitted to being in 'multiple' relationships at the moment.

“Me? Am I in a relationship? I’m in multiple,” the singer, 35, admitted.

“Like, more that one girlfriend?,” Cenat followed up, with Brown replying, “Something like that.” When asked how he’s able to balance multiple relationships, the 11:11 singer insisted that honesty is the best policy.

“Just keep it 100. Just be honest,” the singer admitted.

Brown has not shared the names of the women he is currently dating, however he has been linked to multiple famous women in the past and has three children.

He also shares eldest daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman, son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and youngest daughter, Lovely Symphani, with Diamond Brown.