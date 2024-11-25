Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update

25 November 2024, 16:43

Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update
Chris Brown confirms he’s no longer single with new relationship update. Picture: GETTY

Chris Brown has shared an update into his elusive dating life, and has confirmed he is no longer single.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Brown is known as a ladies man, and has shocked fans after revealing he is no longer single.

The 'Angel Numbers' singer made the shocking confession in a livestream on Kai Cenat's platform, telling viewers that he is off the market.

Breezy has been in numerous relationships throughout his life, including those with Karrueche Tran, Ammika Harris and Rihanna.

Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York
Chris Brown - The 11:11 Tour - New York. Picture: Getty

Speaking to streamer Kai Cenat, Chris Brown admitted to being in 'multiple' relationships at the moment.

“Me? Am I in a relationship? I’m in multiple,” the singer, 35, admitted.

“Like, more that one girlfriend?,” Cenat followed up, with Brown replying, “Something like that.” When asked how he’s able to balance multiple relationships, the 11:11 singer insisted that honesty is the best policy.

Kai Cenat earns millions.
Chris Brown made the revelation on Kai Cenat's podcast. Picture: Getty

“Just keep it 100. Just be honest,” the singer admitted.

Brown has not shared the names of the women he is currently dating, however he has been linked to multiple famous women in the past and has three children.

He also shares eldest daughter Royalty with ex Nia Guzman, son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris, and youngest daughter, Lovely Symphani, with Diamond Brown.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream

Drake throws shade at Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd on xQc stream

What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from?

What Kendrick Lamar 'GNX' song does the viral mustard meme come from?

Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates

Drake tour 2025: Confirmed dates & locations amid Australia 'Anita Max Wynn' dates

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Mac Miller's unreleased album 'Balloonerism': Release date & tracklist

Trending

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown dating history: from Karrueche Tran to Ammika Harris

Chris Brown

Future addresses Drake & Kendrick beef for the first time

Future addresses Drake & Kendrick beef for the first time

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Hello Miss Johnson' rapper

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Jack Harlow Dating History: Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Exes?

Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Jack Harlow 'Hello Miss Johnson' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working