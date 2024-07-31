What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune

What is Kai Cenat's Net Worth in 2024? Inside the Twitch streamer's fortune. Picture: Getty Images

What is Kai Cenat's net worth in 2024 and how did he get so famous? Here's everything you need to know about the Twitch streamer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kai Cenat is an American Twitch streamer and internet personality, who has created content with the likes of Travis Scott and Ice Spice.

His streams are very lucrative, which has led fans wondering how rich Cenat is and what is net worth might be following his rise to fame.

So, what is streamer Kai Cenat's net worth in 2024 and how did he get so much money? Here's everything you need to know.

Kai Cenat is a notable Twitch streamer. Picture: Getty

What is Kai Cenat's net worth in 2024?

Kai Cenat's net worth in 2024 is reportedly a whopping $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The streamer and rapper has collaborated with a huge number of names, including rapper 21 Savage and IShowSpeed.

Kai was born on 18 December 2001 in New York City to a Trinidadian mother and a Haitian father. He has a twin sister called Kaiya and two brothers.

Kai Cenat talks to Joel Embed #11 of the USAB Men's team during the USAB Men's Training Camp on July 8, 2024 at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

How did Kai Cenat get so famous?

The streamer originally planned to become a comedian, and posted comedy videos on Instagram as a teenager.

On YouTube, Cenat amassed over 3.5 million subscribers and decided to change direction. In early 2021, he moved over to the video live streaming service Twitch.

This year, he has made streams with the likes of Tyla, Ice Spice and Kevin Hart.