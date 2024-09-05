Kai Cenat reacts to rumours Tyla is ‘dating’ boyfriend Geo

5 September 2024, 12:13

Kai Cenat reacts to rumours Tyla is ‘dating’ boyfriend Geo
Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Kai Cenat has reacted to Tyla's new music video for 'Breathe Me', which so happens to feature her rumoured boyfriend Geo.

Following Tyla's latest release of new music video for 'Breathe Me', fans have been wondering what streamer Kai Cenat's reaction would be as the video details a date night featuring her rumoured boyfriend Geo.

It's no secret that the streamer has expressed his romantic interests to Tyla, and even asked ehr out on a date during a collaboration.

Tyla ended up replying "But we're friends though" to Kai Cenat's advance, and he has since reacted to the new music video with Geo.

Tyla has fuelled speculation that she is dating Geo.
Picture: Getty

Tyla's new music video left Kai Cenat in tears during a livestream after he discovered the news of the singer's love interest.

The singer tapped into her hilarious 'We Friends Tho' clapback by captioning a tweet to a teaser of the MV with 'But we friends tho...', and Kai Cenat was quick to leave a reply underneath.

"YO WTF?" Cenat replied to Tyla's troll-worthy post, prompting him to cry in front of his streamers.

Kai Cenat doesn't shy away that he has a crush on Tyla.
Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to meme-ify Kai's reaction to Tyla's new music video as one said "Kai is hurting fr."

Another quipped: "I feel bad for the little guy, his heart was broken."

The music video sees Tyla and Geo in a club and dancing together as the singer serenades Geo in a karaoke booth. Geo appears to be a rapper and has released a few songs on his YouTube channel. As for his age, Geo has just turned 26 last month after posting a cake saying 'Geo HBD' with the number 26 candles.

