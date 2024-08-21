Who is Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo? Age, Instagram & job

Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Tyla's alleged boyfriend Geo is going viral online after the pair were dancing at an event recently.

Tyla has catapulted to fame in the past year thanks to the release of her hit track 'Water' and her debut album.

Talk has turned to who Tyla may or may not be dating, with some fans speculating she has a boyfriend called Geo.

So, who is Tyla's rumoured beau Geo, what is his Instagram, age and job? Here's everything we know.

Picture: Getty

Who is Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo?

Tyla is rumoured to be dating a guy named Geo, after social media sleuths unearthed a picture of the pair together.

Not much is known about Geo, however he did feature in Tyla's music video earlier this year for 'Truth or Dare'.

Some fans have compared different selfies of Tyla and Geo, pointing out that the pair have both taken mirror pictures in what looks like the same apartment.

What is Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo's age and Instagram?

Tyla's rumoured boyfriend Geo can be found on Instagram @ayyogeo, where he boats over 60,000 followers.

The 22-year-old singer does follow him, and recently posted a photo dump of him in Japan coincidentally the same time as Tyla.

Geo appears to be a rapper and has released a few songs on his YouTube channel. As for his age, Geo has just turned 26 this week after posting a cake saying 'Geo HBD' with the number 26 candles.

