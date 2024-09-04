Tyla fuels Geo dating rumours with 'Breathe Me' music video

4 September 2024, 13:09

Tyla fuels Geo dating rumours with 'Breathe Me' music video
Tyla fuels Geo dating rumours with 'Breathe Me' music video. Picture: Getty Images / YOUTUBE

By Anna Suffolk

Tyla has reignited speculation she is dating Geo after he made an appearance in her latest music video for 'Breathe Me'.

Tyla has fuelled rumours she is dating Geo after appearing in the latest music video for the South African singer, where they appear to be a couple.

The 22-year-old 'Water' singer recently released her music video for single 'Breathe Me', where Geo and Tyla take a rendezvous in Japan.

So, are Tyla and Geo dating? Here are all the reactions to the Breathe Me music video.

Tyla has fuelled speculation that she is dating Geo.
Tyla has fuelled speculation that she is dating Geo. Picture: Getty

Are Tyla and Geo dating?

It appears that Tyla and Geo may possibly be dating, after they went on a series of dates in Japan for the Breathe Me music video.

The music video sees Tyla and Geo in a club and dancing together as the singer serenades Geo in a karaoke booth.

Geo appears to be a rapper and has released a few songs on his YouTube channel. As for his age, Geo has just turned 26 last month after posting a cake saying 'Geo HBD' with the number 26 candles.

Tyla - Breathe Me (Official Music Video)

Tyla at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
Tyla at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to comment on the chemistry between Tyla and Geo in the music video for 'Breathe Me', as one said: "came for the song, left feeling extremely single."

Another quipped: "IS THIS TYLA HARD LAUNCHING????"

Whether this video is a hard launch or just acting, we are so here for Tyla and Geo!

