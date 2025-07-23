Maya Jama Love Island 2025: Where are all of her outfits from?

Maya Jama Love Island 2025. Picture: ITV

Maya Jama, the host of Love Island, is known for her stunning looks walking into the villa to cause havoc – but where are the outfits from? Here are all the details.

Maya Jama makes show-stopping Love Island entrance

Maya Jama returned to UK screens on the 9th June, debuting the newest season of hit reality show Love Island. She is known for setting the villa on fire with her stunning looks, setting the standard for the girls and Series 12 is no different!

Appearing on screens at 9pm, every day (excluding Saturdays) for the next eight weeks, Maya is sure to strut the Love Island walkway in style.

This season all of the host’s looks are designer, so offering viewers a luxury, glamorous outfit to ogle at.

Here is a breakdown of everything Maya has worn so far!

Episode 38

Maya Jama split up the LI Festival looking as gorgeous as ever!

The stunner wore an orange, flowy dress that had her looking like a true 2010s diva.

The dress is vintage, of course!

It is archive Cavalli SS2006, obviously something exclusive for the British icon.

Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

Twice in one episode, Maya decided to treat the viewers!

This time slipping into something a bit more fitting for the evening.

A floor-length black gown with a gold sequin skirt, of course, with her iconic red lip.

Episode 27

Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

Strutting into the villa at to reunite the main villa with Casa Amor, Maya looked hot!

Dressed in a completely sheer lace number from Dior, the star left nothing to the imagination.

The dress was a midi dress, with a matching cape draped over the host's shoulders, with a black set underneath.

This one seems to be an exclusive piece as it's untraceable on the web.

Episode 15

Maya left the viewers pining after her, as she hadn't strutted into the villa for almost 2 weeks!

But it was worth the wait as she wore arguably her best look yet.

Stepping out in a vintage Versace, 2005 Runway, midi dress, she looked like a bombshell herself.

Going for an aquatic theme, the dress had a choral pattern, and she had some crab heels to match

You can actually buy the dress, but it will set you back a pretty penny, it being sold for £2,417!

The sandals are a Giuseppe Zanootie Vintage show from the 90s.

Episode 2

Maya Jama Episode 2. Picture: ITV

Returning again in another iconic runway look, this time the star opted for a throwback Emmanual Ungaro look.

A midi floral pastel number, the host was truly feeling the Y2K vibes.

This pretty little number would set you back over £2,000.

Episode 1

Maya Jama in Versace. Picture: ITV

The star entered the villa on a yacht, draped across the boat in a glamorous three-piece swimsuit.

The set centred around a plunge-neck swimsuit, headband and sarong all with the same multi-colour nautical print.

This look is archive Versace, said to be modelled after a famous Claudia Schiffer look.

Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

She then entered the villa for the first time in another look, of course!

This time also adorned in another vintage piece.

This dress was a 2004 Robert Cavalli dress and featured a floral pattern on a black fabric.

Maya almost gave a bohemian look here, with the train of her skirt flowing in the Mallorca breeze.

If this one caught your eye be prepared to fork out almost £4,000.

Maya Jama. Picture: ITV

Finally, for the announcement of the new bombshell, Maya changed again.

Strutting in with the classic slow-motion edit, she wore another black floral dress, with an entirely sheer skirt.

The star looked breathtaking!

It was vintage 1988 Dolce and Gabbana.

Love Island is back on screens everyday, apart from Saturday’s, 9pm on ITVX and ITV2.