Kai Cenat’s livestream with Travis Scott in London: When is it and how to watch

Travis Scott takes to the mike at nightclub

By Anna Suffolk

Travis Scott will be joining Twitch streamer Kai Cenat soon for an exclusive live stream in London. here's everything you need to know including how to watch and when it is.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kai Cenat's Twitch live streams have been going viral over the past few months, and his popularity is set to skyrocket after announcing a 24-hour stream with rapper Travis Scott in London.

The stream reportedly came together after Kai Cenat was originally meant to stream in London, but Travis Scott rang Cenat and asked to get involved.

So, when is Kai Cenat's livestream with Travis Scott airing, how can I watch online and are there any other special guests? Here's everything you need to know.

Kai Cenat is a popular streamer. Picture: Getty

When is Kai Cenat's live stream with Travis Scott in London?

Kai Cenat's upcoming live stream with Travis Scott will coincide with Scott's stadium show on July 11.

The rapper is taking his 'Circus Maximus' tour to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Cenat will commence his 24-hour Twitch stream.

The idea came together on one of Cenat’s recent livestreams. The Houston artist called Kai and said, “I got a sold out stadium show. Let’s do 24 hours in London.”

Travis Scott – Utopia – Circus Maximus World Tour. Picture: Getty

Kai Cenat is hosting a 24-hour livestream with Travis Scott. Picture: Getty

How can I watch Kai Cenat's live stream with Travis Scott?

Kai Cenat's live stream with Travis Scott in London will be able to watch worldwide on his Twitch account.

Kai's account is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer, and has previously hosted streams with Nicki Minaj, Tyla and 21 Savage.

Scott and Cenat have been close as the rapper helped reinstate the streamers Twitch account last year after he was banned for violating guidelines.