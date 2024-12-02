Chloe Bailey slams rumours she's 'breaking up' Kendrick Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford

2 December 2024, 14:31


Picture: Getty

Chloe Bailey has hit out at rumours saying she is 'breaking up' rapper Kendrick Lamar and fiancé Whitney Alford after admitting she likes him.



The singer and actress went on a livestream with her fans to talk about how much she loves GNX, Lamar's new album. At one point, she said how she's been a fan of the Compton rapper for nearly a decade.

This was interpreted as some internet users as her shooting her shot at the rapper, who has been with his fiancé and mother of his children for numerous years.

Chloe Bailey hit out at people thinking she was trying to get with Kendrick.
Chloe Bailey hit out at people thinking she was trying to get with Kendrick. Picture: Getty

After Chloe saw the internet critique, she took to a livestream again to clear up her initial thoughts about the rapper.

“I’m not shooting my shot at a married man. I was talking about years and years ago,” Chloe said.

“I was sharing how I was a diehard Kendrick fan from day one. Everyone just doesn’t like happiness. Everybody has to take everything so seriously. I would never.

Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Whitney Alford and recording artist Kendrick Lamar attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

Honestly I don’t let stuff like that get to me anymore because I think it’s funny now how people take things out of context. I’m innocent, child!” Chloe exclaimed.

She continued: “If you guys won’t stop asking me about the Kendrick stuff! I was sharing my love for the album. And I was sharing my mindset at 17-years-old. Just like how I shared my love for Omarion from B2K."

Bailey finished by saying: "Like come on, give me a break guys.”

Kendrick Lamar has been in the headlines recently following his surprise drop of GNX as he gears up to perform at the Super Bowl next year.

Lamar has featured his fiancé Whitney and their two children in many of his projects, including the music video to 'Not Like Us'.

The family were seen dancing around a living room to the Drake diss track song.

