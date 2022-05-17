Kendrick Lamar kids: how many does he have and who is the mother of his children?

Here's everything we know about Kendrick Lamar's children and their mother...

Kendrick Lamar shocked the world when he revealed the cover for his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Stepper.

On Wednesday (May 11) the Compton-bred rapper shared the album cover with his fans. The cover featured himself wearing a crown of thorns, with a gun tucked into his trousers.

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer. Picture: Getty

The 34-year-old rapped and his fiancée of seven years - Whitney Alford - was pictured holding their children together in the cover.

But, how many children does Kendrick Lamar have? Here's everything we know about the rapper's family.

How many kids does Kendrick Lamar have? a daughter, born July 26th, 2019, aged 3, name unknown

a second child, age and name unknown Who is the mother of Kendrick Lamar's children? Kendrick Lamar shares his two children with his fiancée, Whitney Alford. The pair are loving parents to two children – a 3-year-old daughter and a infant. Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' album cover. Picture: PGLang, Top Dawg Entertainment, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. Their daughter's name is still not public knowledge. Their first born's existence remained a mystery as the couple kept Whitney's pregnancy a secret. At this moment in time, it is not clear what gender their second child is or their name and age. The cover art features Lamar carrying his daughter while Alford is seen sitting on a bed holding their infant. Who is Whitney Alford? Whitney Alford, 36, was born in Compton, California. She grew up with and attended the same high school as Kendrick Lamar. Alford works as a professional makeup artist and aesthetician. She also has a degree in accounting from California State University. Alford and Lamar became close friends in high school, where their relationship became romantic. Rapper Kendrick Lamar and his fianceé Whitney Alford. Picture: Getty The two went public with their relationship in 2014, and a year later, Lamar and Alford were engaged. In a Billboard cover story, the the 'Swimming Pools' rapper told the publication about his love for Alford. "I wouldn’t even call her my girl, that’s my best friend," Lamar told Billboard. "I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to" he added.

Renell Medrano photographed the couple and their family for the cover of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.