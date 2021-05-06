Erica Mena slams Wendy Williams over 'shady' pregnancy & marriage comments

The reality TV star hit back at Wendy Williams after she said Erica Mena and Safaree need to "grow up and grow into being parents".

Erica Mena has responded to Wendy Williams comments on her pregnancy and marraige with Safaree Samuels.

Let's just say, the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star did not take Wendy's shady comments lightly.

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels tied the knot in New Jersey on October 7th, 2019. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram video, following her pregnancy announcement, Erica Mena responded to the horrible comments she received.

"Granted, there's been mistakes made, immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage," the star said of her relationship with Safaree.

"And unfortunately, there's been mishaps. In any marriage, sh*t happens. When you're in the public eye, my husband and I have both realized that things should be kept in." she added.

During the 'Hot Topics' segment on The Wendy Show, the 56-year-old talk show host dished out her opinions on Erica Mena and Safaree having a second child, while going through marital issues.

Wendy said: "We're not trying to do anything, you're the one putting it out there, Erica," said Williams.

The talk show host continued: "You and Safaree. I don't really know you much Erica, but I do know Safaree enough and you all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much."

"And you all need to grow up and grow into being parents and if you're not gonna wanna be married, then get a divorce and co-parent."

"And babies don't save marriages, but good luck, at least your first, six months, good luck" she added.

Mena caught wind of Williams's comments and took to Twitter with a scathing since-deleted tweet.

"At this point let's link up so I can beat your ass," tweeted Mena. "Your ex husband didn't do a good job enough" she wrote.

Erica Mena responded to Wendy Williams' comments on her pregnancy and marriage on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@iamErica_Mena

Many fans slammed Mena for "shaming" Wendy for going through domestic violence, leading the star to delete the post.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA