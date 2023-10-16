How much money did Tommy Fury and KSI make from their fight?

Tommy Fury wins over KSI in bout

Tommy Fury and KSI went head to head in a boxing match last weekend (14 October), with the younger brother of Tyson Fury emerging victorious.

Both fighters picked up a massive pay-day thanks to this fight and the monetisation that came with it.

KSI lost the fight via unanimous decision, however he has not lost out and has reportedly made millions from the anticipated fight.

Boxing In Manchester - KSI v Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty