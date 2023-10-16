How much money did Tommy Fury and KSI make from their fight?
16 October 2023, 11:21
Tommy Fury wins over KSI in bout
How much money did Tommy Fury and KSI make from their hotly-anticipated fight?
Tommy Fury and KSI went head to head in a boxing match last weekend (14 October), with the younger brother of Tyson Fury emerging victorious.
Both fighters picked up a massive pay-day thanks to this fight and the monetisation that came with it.
KSI lost the fight via unanimous decision, however he has not lost out and has reportedly made millions from the anticipated fight.
The total earnings from the fight for either Tommy or KSI has officially been confirmed, but multiple reports suggest that it was in the region of £10 million.
The YouTuber turned boxer KSI told The Sun that he has no idea how much he personally made from the boxing this weekend.
"When it comes to numbers, I'm pretty clueless most of the time. For this fight, I don't even know how much I'm getting paid. I don't know. I know how much Tommy's being paid and that's about it."
"I'm not really fussed, the money isn't the reason I do this, I like creating big moments, I like looking back at my legacy and going, "Yeah, this was sick."
What is KSI's net worth in 2023?
As of 2023, KSI's net worth is rumoured to be around £20 million, thanks to major investments in boxing, music, TV and his prime drinks.
KSI revealed he doesn't think about the money side of the fight, as he told The Sun that: “So yeah, I’ve made the money that I wanted to make and now I’m looking for more than that."
What is Tommy Fury's net worth in 2023?
The 24-year-old shot to fame in 2019 after meeting fiancé Molly-Mae Hague on ITV2 show Love Island.
The younger brother of Tyson Fury is said to be worth millions, with the professional boxer reportedly taking home a healthy £3.7million from his fight with Jake Paul earlier this year.
Sports experts have predicted his earnings in the ring are on the rise too, with one website claiming he could charge around £1million per fight in the future.
As well as his job as an athlete, the father-of-one brings in tons more money from social media deals and sponsorship endorsements.