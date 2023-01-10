Who is Sarah Snyder, Travis Scott's rumoured fling? Age, Job, Instagram and more

Travis Scott was spotted with Kylie Jenner's rumoured enemy Sarah Snyder, but who is she?

After news circulated over rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's break up, fans started searching for clues as to why they split.

A fan found a TikTok that showed Sarah Snyder on a private jet with a man suspected to be Travis Scott in the background.

This then led to fans speculating that Kravis had split, which was made more awkward as Snyder is a rumoured enemy of Jenner.

Travis Scott allegedly spotted with Kylie Jenner's rumoured rival Sarah Snyder

The 27-year-old model is rumoured to be dating Travis Scott. Picture: Instagram