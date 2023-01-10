Who is Sarah Snyder, Travis Scott's rumoured fling? Age, Job, Instagram and more
10 January 2023, 14:27
Travis Scott was spotted with Kylie Jenner's rumoured enemy Sarah Snyder, but who is she?
After news circulated over rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's break up, fans started searching for clues as to why they split.
A fan found a TikTok that showed Sarah Snyder on a private jet with a man suspected to be Travis Scott in the background.
This then led to fans speculating that Kravis had split, which was made more awkward as Snyder is a rumoured enemy of Jenner.
Who is Sarah Snyder?
Sarah Snyder is an American actress, model and influencer.
She was born in New York but now resides in Los Angeles.
Snyder started as a model for brands such as Calvin Klein and Uniqlo.
She has also acted in various horror films, but now tends to focus on modelling and influencing.
How old is she?
Sarah was born on 30th July 1995.
This makes her currently 27-years-old.
Her astrological sign is a Leo.
How is she connected to Kylie Jenner?
Essentially, Sarah and Kylie are connected after both dated the same guy - none other than Jaden Smith.
Kylie dated Jaden for a brief period in 2013, but remained friends.
Sarah then dated Jaden from 2015 to 2017, despite Kylie warning Jaden about her according to this publication.
At the time of Jenner's rumoured warning to Smith, Snyder was arrested for stealing a $16,000 Birkin bag, although the charges were later dismissed.
Since Sarah and Jaden broke up, Kylie and Jaden have hung out - including at mutual friends Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding.
Does Sarah have Instagram?
Sarah is active on Instagram, and has over 2 million followers on the platform.
Her handle is @sarahfuckingsnyder on the platform.
She is also on TikTok, with the handle @thesarahsnyder.