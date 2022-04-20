Kylie Jenner has a new name for her baby boy but "wants to make sure" before telling people

Two months after giving birth, the business mogul is close to finally picking a name for her son after changing it according to Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner may finally have a new name for her two-month-old son with Travis Scott after her older sister Kim Kardashian spilled the beans on her deciding on a name after originally changing his name.

In an interview with Kelly and Ryan, the 41-year-old reality star said that Kylie has been going back and forth about one name in particular, but wants to make sure its the right one before she makes her decision.

"There's one name lingering but she really wants to make sure. It's a really big decision. It's the hardest thing ever in life is to name a child" she claimed.

Kim also revealed that both Kylie and Travis felt rushed into picking a name to write on the birth certificate.

"I personally - when I had my kids, I didn't name them until they were born. You really want to see what they look like. There's ten days after the baby's born that you have to name your child and I feel like they just felt rushed".

Kylie Jenner sharing a close up of her stomach with her newborn on her IG feed. Picture: Instagram

Giving birth on February 2nd, The Kardashians star after first announcing she was expecting in September 2021, posting a montage video from special moments throughout the pregnancy.

Kylie and Travis are already parents to three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Back in March, the lip kit mogul revealed that she and Scott changed their sons name, after telling fans one week after his birth that he was called Wolf Webster.

"FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore" she wrote on her IG story. "We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere".

Kylie Jenner reveals on her IG stories that her she changed her son's name. Picture: Instagram

In a recent interview with USA Today, Kylie told confirmed the name changing, stating:

"It just didn't suit him. We haven't legally changed his name yet. We're in the process, so it just wouldn't feel right to share anything when we don't have an official name".

Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Picture: Getty

She also opened up about her struggles with postpartum since giving birth, adding:

"I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard" she said. "This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually".

"I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the Internet and for other moms going through it right now, we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me" she continued.

"It’s been hard. And I just wanted to say that. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this work out today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this".